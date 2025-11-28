Bloober Team announces Layers of Fear: Final Masterpiece Edition

If you've finished Cronos: The New Dawn for Switch 2 and are craving even more Bloober Team-themed horror, we have some good news for you. The Polish horror giant has just announced Layers of Fear: Final Masterpiece Edition (via Nintendo Life).

As you might guess from the title, this is a very well-rounded package containing both Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, complete with all DLC. But why settle for that? If it's a Final Masterpiece Edition, it has to live up to its name - and that's why it also includes brand new chapters to be terrified by. This is how Bloober describes its new release:

"Layers of Fear is a first-person experience that blends story-driven exploration, environmental puzzles, and psychological horror. The Final Master Edition brings together the intertwined stories of three characters — the Painter, the Actor, and the Writer — each consumed by their devotion to art. The atmosphere is elevated by a chilling yet hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by award-winning musician Arek Reikowski. Rebuilt with HDR, ray tracing, and dynamic lighting, this edition deepens immersion in its melancholic and spine-chilling world."

And to make things even better, it's set to premiere in December, although we don't have an exact release date to share just yet.