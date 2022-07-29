Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Blonde tells the tragic story about Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the major Netflix production.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has just released their first trailer for the upcoming drama Blonde, which tells the story about the singer, actress, celebrity and Hollywood icon Norma Jeane Mortensen, better known as Marilyn Monroe.

She led a life in the limelight, but suffered immensely personally in various ways before she died 1962, something there are numerous conspiracy theories as she had contacts all the way up to the US president John F. Kennedy.

Ana de Armas (No Time to Die) plays the role of Marilyn Monroe in a fairly star filled cast. Blonde premieres on Netflix 28 September, check out the video below.

HQ
Blonde tells the tragic story about Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe


Loading next content