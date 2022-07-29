Blonde tells the tragic story about Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe

HQ

Netflix has just released their first trailer for the upcoming drama Blonde, which tells the story about the singer, actress, celebrity and Hollywood icon Norma Jeane Mortensen, better known as Marilyn Monroe.

She led a life in the limelight, but suffered immensely personally in various ways before she died 1962, something there are numerous conspiracy theories as she had contacts all the way up to the US president John F. Kennedy.

Ana de Armas (No Time to Die) plays the role of Marilyn Monroe in a fairly star filled cast. Blonde premieres on Netflix 28 September, check out the video below.