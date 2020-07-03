HP Printer Error | Step-By-Step Troubleshooting Guide

HP printers are known for their high-quality printing, durability, and less maintenance. If someone is going to buy printers, then HP is always on the recommenced List.

Besides good printing experience and easy availability of spare parts or on-time service, HP Printers are also prone to errors. That could occur due to software issues, problems in the printer hardware department, or sometimes due to mishandling by the users.

Although HP Printers are easy to troubleshoot, instead there are a few problems that need expert help to get at par. This document will make you learn to debug one such issue that is Hp printer error.

Error Printing- HP Printers

The issue can occur due to wireless network error, corrupted print jobs in a queue, printer are in an error condition, or an outdated printer driver software.

Sometimes users might come across an error message: Error Printing hp: "User Intervention Required".

At times this might scare you because the printer seems to be connected with the network and computer but still shows an error.

Whatever the reason is, you need not worry because, with some simple troubleshooting steps, you can get rid of this error and can avoid the future possibilities of occurrence as well.

How to Fix HP Printer Error?

Following fixes can help your resolve HP Printer Error. Try not to jump the process, because they are the proven steps to fix printing error.

1. Reset Your Printer

At times resetting your printer and router can help resolve the error. Before proceeding further, remember to save files and documents.

• Firstly press the power button on your printer and turn it "off".

• Now you need to remove the power cable from the printer.

• Further, you have to disconnect the cable from your wireless router.

• After that, you can shut down your computer.

Now, wait for 30 seconds.

• Now start reconnecting the power cable to your wireless router.

Wait until your router is ready for connection.

• Now you need to turn "on" your computer and let the windows be ready.

• In the end, connect the power cable to your HP Printer and turn it "on".

2. Run HP Print and Scan Doctor Tool

HP Print and Scan Doctor is a free troubleshooting tool from HP, which can fix many hardware and network related issues.

• Open the web browser of the computer.

• Type "HP Print and Scan Doctor" in the browser and press "Enter".

• Now you click "Download Now" on the webpage.

• Further, you will receive the "HPPSdr.exe" file at the download location.

• Click "Run" against the extension file.

• Now your need to select your printer.

• Finally, you need to click "Fix Printing" on screen.

• Now you can see whether to printer passes or not. Follow the on-screen prompts if the screen displays an error Symbol.

3. Clear the Print Job Stuck in Queue

Sometimes while printing, the print jobs are sent to the files in windows, which gets corrupted before printing hence causing an error. Follow the below process to clear the queue.

• At first, you need to search for "View Local Services". Now open the search result.

• Now the services window will open, right-click "Print Spooler" in the List and choose "Stop".

• Now close the window and open the C drive and select "Windows".

• Further, you need to open the folder "System 32".

• Now you have to open the "Spool" folder and double click and open the "Printers" file and delete all the data stored inside.

• Now you can try to print a test job, verify if the error printing HP is solved or not!

4. Create Manual IP Address Connection

If the above steps do not work, then you need to create a manual network connection. Before proceeding, you need to ensure your printer-network connection.

• Firstly on your printer control panel, click "Network Setting" or "Network Setup Menu".

• Now select to print the "Network Configuration Report". The exact process may vary as per your printer model. Refer to the main HP Website for more information.

• Further, you need to verify the network status section; if it is connected, then move forward. And if it says not connected, then you need to connect it to the network first.

• Now you type the URL written against "Embedded Web Server (EWS)" on your browser. You can find the EWS on the "network configuration report".

• After that, click "Network tab" and then click "Suggest Manual IP Address" or you can also fill the details "IP Address", Subnet Mask" and "Default Gateway" taking the reference from network test report.

• Finally, click "Apply".

Conclusion

HP Printer error can be fixed easily with these troubleshooting methods. As an early diagnosis, you need to check if your printer is connected to a network connection or not; if there is a problem in connection, then you need to revive the network through network wizard.

The next step is to reset your printer and router, which generally resolves Error Printing issues, else you can run the free tool HP Print and Scan Doctor. At times clearing the stuck print, jobs queue can help you delete the corrupted files.

