What Are The Significant Ways To Fix HP Printer In Error State Problem

printer in error state is one of the most common problem that users frequently come across while using their printing devices. Such problems occur due to various reasons such as interrupted connection, spooler issues, offline status issues, and many more. Through this blog, we are going to discuss the various solutions due to which the users who facing this problem can resolve it.

Check Out The Different Ways To Fix HP Printer In Error State

Method 1:

Check The Connection And Make Sure It Is Stable:

The very first thing the HP printer users should do is to check all the connections. Also, they should make sure that the connections between your HP printer and your computer system are stable. If there is a problem with the connections, you should run a test print job to confirm what exactly the problem is.

Method 2:

Give A Quick Restart To Your HP Printer:

Another way to get rid of the error state problem is to give a quick restart to the different connected devices. For that, the users should power off your computer as well as your printer and wait for around a minute. After that, turn them back and check whether the problem is still taking place or not.

Method 3:

Check if Your HP Printer is Showing Offline:

Before you apply any advanced troubleshooting method, you should make sure whether your HP printer is online or offline. In case the printer should offline status, you should go through these given steps to change the offline state.

• First of all, you should press the 'Start' button and then go to the 'Control Panel'.

• After that, you need to opt for the 'Devices and Printers' option.

• Here, you will come across a 'Printer' icon that you have to right-click on it to set the printer online.

• Next, you will have to select the 'Use Printer Online' option to change the display from offline to ready state.

If turning the printer's status from offline to online fail to resolve HP Printer In Error State problem, you should go apply another method for the resolution.

Method 4:

Make Sure Printer Spooler Services Work Automatically

The users who are running into the same problem can easily check the printer's spooler services by following the below steps. All you need to do is to confirm whether the spooler service is running in an automatic manner or not.

• Firstly, you need to navigate to the 'Run' search bar by pressing the 'Window' button along with the 'R' button.

• In the 'Run' dialog box, you should type the 'services.msc' which will open a new window.

• Here, a spooler option appears and you need to make sure that it is running.

• In the next step, you have to double click on the same option to ensure that spooler services are set on the 'Automatic Mode'.

• Here, you will have to choose the 'Automatic' option if the spooler services are set on the manual mode.

• After that, you need to save the changes by clicking on the 'Apply' button.

• In the last step, you will have to navigate to the 'Recovery' tab and then opt for the 'First failure' option.

• Here, you should select the 'Restart the Service' option and then save the settings by clicking on the 'Apply' button.

Now check whether your printer showing error state, you should move on to another way to resolve such problems.

Although we discussed above the different troubleshooting methods to fix this problem, you might confront the same issue again. If the Printer In Error State still takes place, you should approach HP experts so that you can get the most relevant solutions. Besides, you can also get more information by just visiting our website at any time from anywhere.