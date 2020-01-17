Simple Methods to Fix Windows Defender Error Code 0x8007139f

Generally, the error code 0x8007139f comes with the following error message: "The group or resource is not in the correct state to perform the requested operation."

We have already mentioned that third-party security software can be the main cause of this problem as it can interact with Windows Defender and the resulting errors. So before going through the technical process, you need to check the security software. It is recommended to disable the security of third parties you use.

Your user account may be corrupt and for this reason, you may encounter Windows Defender error code 0x8007139f. In that case, we recommend that you create a new user account. Please follow the instructions below:

First navigate to the Settings app and then select the 'Accounts'

Now go to the 'Family and other people' section in the left pane.

Then click on 'Add someone else to this PC'

When you're done, choose the option 'I don't have this person's credentials'.

After that, you will be asked to enter your Microsoft account credentials and at that point just click on 'Add a user without a Microsoft account'.

Now enter a username and password for your new user account.

When it's done, just hit Next.

Once the new user account is created, you can switch to it and see if the problem gets removed.

