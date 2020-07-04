Cookies

Easy Steps to Connect Canon Printer to Wifi

Written by errorsdoc on the 4th of July 2020 at 05:57

The Canon Pixma printer is a Wi-Fi printer that can connect to a network without using a cable. Once connected to a Wi-Fi network, computers, and smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

Here you learn about how to connect canon printer to wifi and setup canon printer not connecting to wifi on your Windows or Mac computer. You can do this either by connecting over the Internet or by attaching your printer to your computer via a USB cable and allowing the printer to install and connect itself.

https://www.errorsdoc.com/canon/how-to-connect-canon-printer-to-wifi-wireless-network-or-router/