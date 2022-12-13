Cross-platform game development. How to make a game for everyone?

Cross-platform game development refers to the process of creating games that can run on multiple operating systems and devices, such as desktop computers, consoles, mobile phones, and tablets. This is achieved by using programming languages and game engines that are compatible with a wide range of platforms.

The importance of cross-platform games in the current market lies in the growing trend of multi-device usage among consumers. People often switch between their desktop computers, mobile phones, and other devices throughout the day, and they expect to have access to their favorite games no matter what device they are using.

Cross-platform games offer a more seamless gaming experience for players, as they can play with friends regardless of the platform they are using. This can lead to increased social engagement and a more positive player experience overall.

Understanding the Game Development for Different Platforms

Game development is a complex process that involves creating, designing, and coding a game to run on various platforms. Different platforms have different technical requirements and limitations, and the game development process can vary greatly depending on the platform. In this article, we will discuss the different platforms for game development and what you need to know about each of them.

Mobile Devices (iOS and Android)

Advantages:

1. Wide reach: The popularity of smartphones and tablets has made mobile gaming one of the most accessible forms of gaming. With millions of devices in use worldwide, mobile games have a large potential audience.

2. Lower development costs: Developing games for mobile devices is generally less expensive than developing games for other platforms.

3. In-app purchases: Mobile games often rely on in-app purchases for revenue, making them an attractive option for developers who want to monetize their games.

Limitations:

1. Screen size: Mobile devices have smaller screens than other platforms, which can make it challenging to display complex graphics or detailed interfaces.

2. Performance: Mobile devices have limited hardware compared to other platforms, which can impact the performance of more demanding games.

3. App stores: Mobile games must be approved by app stores such as the App Store or Google Play, which can be a time-consuming process.

PC and Mac

Advantages:

1. Performance: PC and Mac devices have powerful hardware that can support high-quality graphics and complex gameplay mechanics.

2. Versatility: Games for PC and Mac can be developed in a variety of programming languages, making them more flexible than games for other platforms.

3. Revenue: PC and Mac games can be sold through online marketplaces like Steam or through physical retail stores, providing multiple revenue streams for developers.

Limitations:

1. Development costs: Developing games for PC and Mac can be more expensive than developing for other platforms due to the need for specialized hardware and software.

2. Distribution: Reaching a wide audience can be challenging, as PC and Mac games are not as accessible as mobile or console games.

Console Gaming (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo)

Advantages:

1. Hardware: Console games have the advantage of dedicated hardware that is optimized for gaming, providing a consistent and high-quality gaming experience.

2. Reach: Console gaming is extremely popular, and many households own a gaming console, making it easier to reach a large audience.

3. Monetization: Console games can be sold through physical retail stores or digital marketplaces, providing multiple revenue streams for developers.

Limitations:

1. Development costs: Developing games for consoles is more expensive than developing for other platforms, as developers must create games specifically for each console and pay licensing fees to the platform holders.

2. Approval process: Console games must be approved by the platform holder, which can be a time-consuming process.

3. Hardware limitations: Console hardware is limited in comparison to PC and Mac hardware, which can impact the performance of more demanding games.

Browser-based gaming

Advantages:

1. Cross-platform compatibility: Browser-based games can be played on any device with an internet connection, making it easy for developers to reach a large audience.

2. Easy distribution: Browser-based games can be easily distributed via websites, social media, and other online channels, making it easy for developers to reach their audience.

3. Lower cost of development: Developing browser-based games is typically less expensive than developing games for consoles, as developers do not need to purchase specialized hardware or software.

Limitations:

1. Limited hardware resources: Browser-based games are limited by the hardware resources of the device they are being played on, making it difficult to create high-quality graphics and gameplay.

2. Limited control: Browser-based games are limited by the user's web browser, which may not support certain features or technologies.

3. Security risks: Browser-based games may be vulnerable to security risks, such as hacking or malware, as they are played within a web browser.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Advantages:

1. Immersive experience: VR and AR provide an immersive experience, allowing players to interact with a virtual world in a way that feels real.

2. Unique gameplay: VR and AR allow for unique gameplay experiences that are not possible on other platforms.

3. Cross-platform compatibility: VR and AR devices can be used across different platforms, providing a wider audience for developers to reach.<br />

Limitations:

1. High cost of hardware: VR and AR devices can be expensive, limiting their accessibility to a wider audience.

2. Limited content: The availability of VR and AR content is limited, and there are not many games available for these platforms.

3. Technical difficulties: Developing games for VR and AR can be challenging as it requires specialized skills and knowledge.

Challenges of cross-platform development

Cross-platform development is the practice of developing software that can run on multiple platforms, such as iOS, Android, and Windows. However, this approach can bring some challenges.

Technical challenges:

1. Differences in software architecture and hardware capabilities between platforms.

2. Availability and compatibility of APIs, libraries, and tools across platforms.

3. Differences in user interface design and user experience expectations.

Resource allocation:

1. Increased development time and effort due to the need to accommodate the differences between platforms.

2. Increased complexity of codebase, requiring a higher level of technical expertise.

3. Difficulty in maintaining code consistency and code quality across platforms.

Supporting multiple devices:

1. Differences in screen sizes and resolutions, input methods, and hardware capabilities.

2. The need to support multiple operating systems and versions, leading to increased testing and quality assurance effort.

Testing and quality assurance:

1. The need to test software across multiple platforms and devices, leading to increased testing effort and time.

2. The need to maintain separate test suites for each platform, increasing the complexity of the testing process.

3. The need to ensure that software works properly across different languages, regions, and cultural expectations.

Cross-platform development can bring significant technical, resource, and testing challenges, but it can also offer benefits such as reduced development costs, increased reach, and simplified maintenance.

Best practices for cross-platform development

- Choosing the Right Game Engine: When developing a game for multiple platforms, it is important to choose a game engine that supports multiple platforms and provides a seamless cross-platform development experience. Some popular game engines that support multiple platforms include game development with Unreal Engine, Unity, and CryEngine.

- Designing for Different Screen Sizes: To ensure that the game looks good and plays well on different devices, it is important to design for different screen sizes. This includes making sure that the game interface, graphics, and controls are optimized for different aspect ratios, resolutions, and screen sizes.

- Optimizing for Different Hardware: Different platforms have different hardware capabilities, so it is important to optimize the game for each platform to ensure that it runs smoothly. This includes optimizing graphics, physics, and other features for different CPUs, GPUs, and memory limitations.

- Utilizing Cloud Gaming Technology: Cloud gaming technology is becoming increasingly popular and can help to simplify cross-platform development by allowing games to run on remote servers, rather than locally on the device. This can help to overcome hardware limitations and provide a consistent gaming experience across different platforms.

- Collaborating with Platform Providers: Working with platform providers, such as Apple, Google, or Microsoft, can help to ensure that the game meets the requirements for each platform and is optimized for the best possible performance. This includes ensuring that the game uses platform-specific features and APIs, adhering to platform guidelines, and collaborating with platform providers for testing and certification.

Case studies of cross-platform game development. What’ve we learnt?

Successful Cross-Platform Games:

Fortnite: Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a popular cross-platform game available on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The game's success can be attributed to its cross-platform compatibility and free-to-play model.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG): Developed by PUBG Corporation, PUBG is a battle royale game available on multiple platforms including Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices. It has a huge player base and is known for its high-quality graphics and gameplay.

Minecraft: Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows players to build and explore virtual worlds. It is available on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices and has become one of the best-selling video games of all time.

Lessons Learned from Failures

1. Lack of uniformity: Cross-platform games may not have the same level of performance and quality on different platforms, leading to a lack of uniformity and a negative player experience.

2. Complexity: Developing cross-platform games can be complex and time-consuming, requiring developers to take into account different platform specifications and requirements.

3. Revenue generation: Cross-platform games may not generate as much revenue as platform-specific games, as players on one platform may not be able to purchase content or items that are only available on another platform.

Comparison of Revenue Generated by Cross-Platform Games:

The revenue generated by cross-platform games can vary depending on the platform and the success of the game. However, cross-platform games generally have a wider player base and can generate more revenue compared to platform-specific games. For example, Fortnite has generated billions of dollars in revenue due to its cross-platform availability and free-to-play model. On the other hand, platform-specific games may have a smaller player base and therefore generate less revenue.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, cross-platform game development has become increasingly important in today's gaming industry. With the rise of multiple gaming platforms and the growing number of gamers across the world, cross-platform development offers game developers the opportunity to reach a wider audience and increase their potential profits. By developing games that can be played on multiple platforms, game developers can also ensure that their games are accessible to a larger number of players and can be enjoyed by people with different gaming preferences.

Looking ahead, the future of cross-platform gaming looks promising. With advancements in technology and the increasing popularity of gaming, cross-platform development is set to become even more prevalent and will likely play a major role in the gaming industry in the years to come.

For aspiring cross-platform game developers, it is recommended that they stay up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and trends in the gaming industry. They should also focus on developing high-quality, engaging games that can be played on multiple platforms, and take advantage of the various tools and platforms available for cross-platform game development. Additionally, it's important for game developers to understand the unique challenges and limitations of each platform and find ways to optimize their games for each platform.