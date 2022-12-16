2022 BMW iX3 officially launched in China, the "electric horse"

The 2022 BMW iX3（BMW iX3 ราคา） is officially launched in China, with two models available, priced from RM317,360, with 286Hp+400Nm, 0-100KM/H acceleration in 6.8 seconds, and a pure electric range of 461KM!

BMW Malaysia is introducing the 2022 BMW iX3 in China with two models to choose from: iX3 M Inspiring and iX3 M Sport, both equipped with EV battery pack with 80kWh capacity, which can output 286Hp + 400Nm, accelerating from 0-100KM/H in 6.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180KM/H and a pure electric range of 453KM - 461KM. iX3 of course also supports DC fast charging technology, charging from 0-80% in 32 minutes, which means you can drive in 5 minutes. In other words, you can drive 57KM in 5 minutes of charging.

The BMW iX3 is BMW's newest EV electric vehicle, with a very sci-fi + sporty appearance, sharp LED headlights on the front, closed tank shroud, aggressive design, and a very dominant front surround, which looks very stylish and cool. At the rear, the iX3 features new 3D stereoscopic LED smoked taillights and a very hardcore rear surround + spoiler, which is very Eye-Catching, I must say.

Opening the door, the interior of the iX3 is actually no surprise, following BMW's usual interior design style, with the M Sport steering wheel, full LCD instruments, large iDrive7.0 touchscreen entertainment console, Harmon Kardon premium audio, sophisticated center console, panoramic sunroof, and BMW's signature electronic gear lever, etc. Although there are no surprises, the interior design + equipment is really advanced, very durable, and good texture, in line with BMW's luxury positioning.

In terms of safety equipment, our BMW iX3 is equipped with the complete BMW Driving Assistant, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning + assistance, vehicle side blind spot detection, active cruise control with Stop&Go function, and Park Assistant, which greatly improves driving safety and convenience.

Finally, 2022 BMW iX3 officially landed in China's market, the price of which you can refer to the following.

BMW iX3 M Inspiring

New car price: RM317,360