The Chevrolet Colorado: What Should You Know Before Purchasing?

As a matter of fact, the Chevrolet brand, which belongs to the GM Group, has already announced that it will carry out a minor revision of the Chevrolet Colorado(Chevrolet Colorado ราคา 2023) as early as October 2019, but at that time, only part of the new images of the ZR2 version with emphasis on off-road performance was released to the public. As the time for the official launch of the Chevrolet Colorado approached, Chevrolet finally released images of the LT, Z71 and other more affordable versions of the Chevrolet Colorado in mid-June 2020.

As previously expected, the LT and Z71 models continue the latest family design of the previous ZR2 version, which is in line with the Chevrolet Silverado, the big brother of the same pickup truck. According to the original designers of Chevrolet, the redesigned front bumper of Chevrolet Colorado not only brings more excellent aerodynamic performance, but also increases the approach angle of the vehicle when off-road, and even allows the removal of the air dam for special needs.

Compared with the more obvious changes in the front section, the small modification of the "Chevrolet Colorado" in the rear of the vehicle, in addition to the removal of the original "Chevrolet" emblem decoration replaced by the tailgate with a prominent "Chevrolet" wording does not make obvious changes, also shows the same with its own pickup truck brother "Chevrolet Silverado" on par with the design style. In addition, the original manufacturer has also brought a new color and wheel style to the small model of Chevrolet Colorado to show its sincerity. The Chevrolet Colorado is expected to be released in the North American market by the end of June 2020 at the earliest.