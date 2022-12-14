Audi Q3 Sportback , the perfect combination of technology and sport!

What kind of car is the Audi Q3 Sportback? It inherits the fine lineage of the Audi family, that is, the cutting-edge technology, and also follows the trend of the times to introduce a sporty type so that these two elements collide to create a different spark so that the Q3 Sportback(Audi Q3 ราคา) gives you a very different visual experience.

The design has always been one of Audi's most proud aspects, and Q3's design follows Audi's latest design style. The large water tank shroud and the sophisticated headlight clusters with built-in light groups reveal Audi's temperament and sense of technology, but because automakers are very concerned about sporty these years, the Q3 Sportback adopts a coupe rear design, so it is a coupe SUV, and the car will definitely attract attention on the road. The interior of the Q3 Sportback will make the

The interior of the Q3 Sportback will let you truly experience what is called the ultimate German craftsmanship and luxury. The first thing that catches your eye when you enter the interior of the Q3 Sportback is the two large screens, the digital instrumentation, and the car mainframe, which has many built-in functions and is quite smooth to use. This detail is very good.

In addition, the vehicle texture performance is also very good, and also into the design of the atmosphere lights, at night you can feel the interior will really let you forget, and the class is complete to another level, the focus is the car host and cell phone linkage is also very strong, including the mainstream Android Auto and Apple Carplay it supports, in the current era of cell phones for people more and more important, these two functions are completely In the current era of mobile phones becoming more and more important to people, these two functions are complete necessities and let you experience what is called the convenience of technology to your life.

Audi's engines have never let us down, and the Q3 Sportback naturally uses a 2.0L TFSI turbocharged engine and is equipped with a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, with a maximum horsepower of 180 Hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm, and uses Audi's famous Quattro AWD system, as well as shift paddles, with a 0-100 acceleration of 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/H.

The Q3 Sportback is a very special model in our country, with the nickname of "light factory" Audi in these design links is really stunning us again, especially since the design of the rear is very recognizable, do not need to worry about their cars are "misidentified", in addition, We also have to admit that Audi bar technology and sporty sense of integration is very perfect, I believe that you like to walk on the cutting edge of the trend, the Q3 Sportback should be your best choice.