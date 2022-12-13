2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be released on June 23rd! 6-speed MT manual

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will finally be released! According to the latest news provided by Honda, the new generation Civic Hatchback will be released on the 23rd of this month, with a 6-speed MT manual transmission and a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine with 180Hp + 240Nm.

The new generation Honda Civic Hatchback(Honda Civic Hatchback ราคา) is expected to have the same engine configuration as the 2022 Civic, that is, a 2.0L i-VTEC engine and a 1.5L VTEC Turbo turbo engine option, and the original manufacturer has confirmed that the 2022 Civic Hatchback will continue to offer a 6-speed MT manual transmission option. Engine data can be found below.

2.0L i-VTEC natural gas engine + CVT transmission, with 158Hp + 187Nm

1.5L VTEC Turbo Turbo engine + CVT transmission with 180Hp + 240Nm

In addition to the engine, the Civic Hatchback, as the "Baby Type R", will naturally have more sporty kits, such as spoilers, larger rear wings, and more sporty wheel designs, etc. The rear of the car, because it is a Hatchback, the C-pillar part of the body will adopt a sliding back design, more sporty, and the face value will definitely be higher than the Civic Sedan!

In addition, the Civic Hatchback is expected to be similar to the Civic Sedan, with a new LCD display, larger Apple CarPlay + Android Auto console, digital display air conditioning control panel, leather power seats, and electronic handbrake + Auto Brake Hold and other advanced equipment. As for safety equipment, the new car will definitely be equipped with Honda Sensing + Honda Lane watch advanced active safety features, including active cruise control with the low-speed following system, lane departure warning (Honda Lane watch) + assistance, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert, etc.

It's worth mentioning that the Hatchback models have always had a bit more control and fun to drive, plus the Civic Hatchback is still mated to a 6-speed MT manual transmission + 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine, so I believe the playability is very high, just like the previous generation Civic Hatchback!