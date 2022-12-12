4th generation Mitsubishi Outlander North America "New Power Exposure"! 

Unlike the debut of the 2.5-liter natural gas engine, the 4th generation Mitsubishi Outlander in North America will soon be launched with the latest PHEV power. The official website of the original manufacturer released the leading webpage, which is expected to be officially launched on November 1, with the official website information revealing, Mitsubishi Outlander(Mitsubishi Outlander ราคา) PHEV also has a preliminary price out first.

Outlander PHEV is more outstanding in performance and energy saving performance than the traditional fuel engine. Promoting the issue of energy conservation and environmental protection, the mainstream of brands of medium-sized recreational vehicles actively to new energy power development, TOYOTA RAV4, FORD Kuga, and HONDA CR-V have provided PHEV plug-in oil and electricity power, of course, in the new generation of Mitsubishi Outlander is also the same, North America will soon introduce Outlander PHEV, compared to the original 2.5 liters of the natural gas engine, to a more competitive market. The Outlander PHEV will be introduced in North America, which is more competitive than the original 2.5-liter natural gas engine.

The new generation Outlander PHEV will be introduced in North America, bringing the latest second power. The Outlander PHEV is available for sale on the official website, with a starting price of $39,845, or $1.26 million. The new generation Outlander PHEV is much more expensive than the previous model, which was $36,995. The new generation Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-liter engine with an electric motor, which delivers 248hp/45.9kgm output and a pure electric range of 61km.

North America will soon launch the new generation Outlander PHEV, bringing the latest second power. Taiwan will have further news about next year when the PHEV and 1.5-liter turbine are believed to be on the original manufacturer's consideration list. In terms of charging efficiency, the Outlander PHEV supports DC fast charging, which can fill 80% of the power in about 38 minutes. As the new generation, Outlander is launched in major markets one after another, the original Taiwanese manufacturer will have further introduction news about next year. In terms of power options, the PHEV and the 1.5-liter turbine for the mainland market are expected to be the specifications used for the future generation of Outlander in Taiwan.