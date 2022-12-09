SUZUKI SWIFT test drive The first car in your life is the right one!

What should be the first car in your life, SUZUKI SWIFT(ราคา Suzuki 2023) has a bright appearance, is well equipped, easy to drive and easy to get into, and is also easy for the cheapskate to get into!

The most affordable Japanese imported small car

SUZUKI SWIFT is equipped with Hybrid light fuel and electric power and SUZUKI Safety Support active safety technology, which makes it easy to drive and park in the city. Even Livia, who was supporting the shoot, shared that it was the SUZUKI SWIFT that she first learned to drive on the road!

SUZUKI SWIFT has always been loved for its stylish appearance, with its big-eyed headlights that are cool and handsome, the tank guard and lower dam that are visually coordinated, and the large factory logo and chrome trim that bring a sophisticated atmosphere. The eye-catching headlights are not just good-looking, the internal light source uses LEDs to provide ample illumination at night, and also provides HBA high beam assistance, which automatically turns on the high beam when there is no road light in the dark, and then turns back to the low beam once it detects an oncoming car in front, which is considerate and safe.

The 16-inch two-color cutting aluminum rim with cyclone shape adds a touch of dynamism to the side of the car, and the tires are 185/55R16 Bridgestone Ecopia EP150, which are both wear-resistant and comfortable, in line with the characteristics of SUZUKI SWIFT. This is the most attractive advantage of this small car. The rear line is also sleek and stylish, and the test car is painted in gold/silver, with an eye-catching and distinctive suspended roof.

The tail lights are LED, providing excellent recognition at night, and the Hybrid nameplate underneath represents SUZUKI SWIFT's use of light fuel and electric technology, with the electric motor helping to deliver an average fuel consumption performance of 22.3km/L as tested by the Energy Authority. The interior of SUZUKI SWIFT is of course refined, with the dual-ring instrumentation color scheme and the richness of information, the steering wheel with excellent grip and four-way adjustment to help find the right seating position, the seven-inch multi-functional touch screen as standard, the full touch operation and the easy-to-use interface, the constant temperature air conditioning and the six-speaker audio system are also quite sincere.

Of course, this screen system also supports smartphone connection, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto can be connected smoothly, so you can choose which navigation you want to use, and it also supports YouTube Music / Spotify and other music APPs to make the journey more enjoyable. With the large screen, the back-up display function is of course a must, and the picture quality and recognition are above par, eliminating dead spots in the rear and making even the smallest parking spaces clean and easy to park. SUZUKI SWIFT's rear seats have a flat design that allows you to find the right seating position, and despite the small size of the car, you can still find a reasonable amount of space in the back.

SUZUKI SWIFT offers 265L of luggage space, with plenty of depth inside and a tent panel on top for added privacy, so it's no problem to meet daily needs! The advantage of the hatchback is that the rear seats can be flattened for more cargo space, and the 6/4 split seats allow for 579L of rear space, adding to the flexibility of use.

SUZUKI Safety Support technology for peace of mind

SUZUKI SWIFT incorporates SUZUKI Safety Support active safety technology, in which the DSBS brake assist system detects the vehicle in front of it through dual sensors and warns the driver of the possibility of a collision, and then brakes the vehicle if the driver fails to respond in time, effectively reducing the chance of a collision. The side of the car is protected by the BSM blind spot detection system, which continuously observes the vehicles on the side of the car in daily driving, and lights up to warn when a person or vehicle appears in the dead end of the side.

RCTA rear side warning is also a very useful function, when reversing, often poor vision, if you detect an approaching car in the distance, the car will warn and display the direction of the approaching car on the center screen, so that drivers can respond early. The complete SUZUKI Safety Support active safety system includes ACC active distance cruise control, DSBS dual sensing brake assist, BSM blind spot detection, ESS emergency brake signal warning, HBA high beam assist, LDWS lane departure warning, RCTA rear side warning and Weaving alert, which provide 360-degree protection. The Hybrid is a fuel-efficient and electric vehicle.

Hybrid fuel-electric power saves fuel and is fast

SUZUKI SWIFT is equipped with the latest generation of light fuel electric power, using a 1.2-litre four-cylinder natural gas engine with CVT transmission system, and integrating the ISG integrated starter motor generator and 12V SHVS lithium-ion battery pack, which can be assisted by electricity at low speed or under low engine load, reducing the burden on the engine to achieve fuel saving effect. The average fuel consumption of the SUZUKI SWIFT Energy Bureau has improved from 19.2km/L to 22.3km/L, which is a significant increase of about 3km per liter of gasoline.

Thanks to the electric motor, the car has a quick throttle response at the start, and a gentle tap of the throttle brings the car out smoothly, and with the smooth response of the CVT transmission system, it gives the first impression of a refined and easy to use car. The accelerating force can be easily controlled through the throttle, which makes it particularly good for stop-and-go city driving, and the accelerating speed can be quickly increased by stepping on the throttle deeply, resulting in abundant acceleration response. The chassis is equally impressive, with a slightly tough suspension that combines handling and comfort.

Low cost of ownership It's really easy to own a SUZUKI SWIFT

As the saying goes, it is easy to buy a car and difficult to maintain it, but maintaining the SUZUKI SWIFT is much easier than one might think. Thanks to the low tax on the small 1.2-liter displacement and the excellent fuel consumption of 22.3km/L, the cost of maintaining SUZUKI SWIFT remains at the same level as that of domestic small cars.