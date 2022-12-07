2022 BMW X5 launched

On November 29, 2022 BMW X5 has been officially launched (imported), this time launched three configuration models, canceled remote start and other features, price adjustment, including xDrive40i M Sport Package price from the original 759,900 to 754,900 yuan, the price down 5,000 yuan, other models prices basically remain unchanged. 2022 BMW X5 official The guide price is 69.99-83.49 million yuan, so what are the other highlights of the new car(ราคา BMW)? Follow the author to take a look at it.

I. Appearance<br />

In terms of appearance, the 2022 BMW X5 continues the design of the previous generation. The front, with a large double kidney grille, the interior consists of a number of vertical chrome, looks more atmospheric! With the aggressive headlights on both sides, the front is designed in a more stylish way. Side view, the lines of the body can be seen to have a sense of power. The length, width and height of the 2022 BMW X5 are 4930X2004X1776mm, with a wheelbase of 2975mm.

The rear, the design is more layered, especially the bilateral dual exhaust underneath, the exhaust port design is more personality, the overall view 2022 BMW X5 is still more durable.

II Interior<br />

The interior, the whole system with a 12.3-inch suspended center screen, 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel, leather seats, multi-function steering wheel, etc., the interior with some chrome decorative strip, the overall look more sophisticated! In addition the car system can also use GPS navigation system, Bluetooth/car phone, car networking, OTA upgrade, voice recognition control system, if you choose the 40i M Sport package or above version, will also carry 16 Harman Kardon audio.

III. Power<br />

Power, the 2022 BMW X5 is equipped with two kinds of power, the first with a 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 195kW, maximum horsepower 265Ps, peak torque 400N-m, with which is paired with an 8-speed manual transmission, the official 100km acceleration time(s) 6.9s; the other power uses a 3.0T engine with a maximum power of 250kW, maximum horsepower 340Ps, peak torque 450N-m, with which is paired with an 8-speed manual transmission.

Write in the end<br />

At present the domestic BMW X5 is said to be on the agenda, it is likely that the first half of next year will be mass production! 2022 BMW X5 will also attract a lot of attention! Still very much looking forward to the sales after that, let's wait and see together.