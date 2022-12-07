DFSK Big Stable S2.5t Euro 6 revision launched! 

DFSK Mobil commercial vehicles are committed to continuous innovation and planning more diversified products to continue to meet the needs of the commercial vehicle market. 2018 saw the launch of the DFSK S2.5t double-truck minivan, which is the only four-passenger vehicle in its class and has been well received by consumers and has a stable sales performance.

In order to repay the support of the head of the family, and at the same time to improve the safety equipment, power output and Euro VI environmental protection, we officially launched the new Daewanfa double-cab 2.5t truck - Daewanfa S2.5t, priced at NT$608,000.

In addition to retaining the advantage of being able to seat 4 people legally, the new Grand Stanford S2.5t has increased its maximum load capacity by 295 kg from the original 975 kg to 1,270 kg, which is equivalent to carrying 17 more buckets of water and has upgraded its efficiency.

The new S2.5t is equipped with ABS anti-lock braking system and ESC dynamic stability system to protect the safety of the vehicle at all times. The front seats can also be slid forward and backward and tilt angle adjustment, and the headrests are equipped with up and down adjustment function, and equipped with EPS electric power steering, making driving on the road comfortable.

The new S2.5t is the only 1.5-liter vehicle in its class that meets the Euro VI emission standard, which is not only more odorless and environmentally friendly than other vehicles in its class but also has an upgraded power output. The timing chain has been designed to improve durability, allowing drivers to enjoy a more relaxed and stress-free driving performance.