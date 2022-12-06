[Car Review] 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD

The Chevrolet Equinox is Chevrolet's compact CUV. The change from the previous generation of midsize CUV to compact CUV is definitely rare in the industry, because the general practice is to increase the size of existing cars and then add a new model with smaller dimensions. After the Chevrolet Equinox(ราคา Chevrolet) was "downsized", the midsize CUV was replaced by the new Blazer.

The new Chevrolet Equinox is actually quite "big" in appearance, and does not look very "compact". The length of the vehicle is 183.1 inches, which is nearly 3 inches longer than the Toyota RAV4, while the width is half an inch less than the RAV4 and the height is 1.5 inches less. The changes to the front are mainly in the design of the headlights and fog lights, as well as the design of the air inlet grille underneath, and the design of the taillights is also different, so it is not easy to distinguish without paying close attention.

In the past, the Chevrolet Equinox had three engines: a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine. The 2022 Equinox has only one engine left, the 1.5-liter turbo, which delivers 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of peak torque, with good acceleration, especially at 2,000 rpm when all the torque is delivered, so you quickly feel the power to push the car. It has 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque compared to the Toyota RAV4's 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Unfortunately, diesel engines are becoming increasingly rare in the market, and the Chevrolet Equinox has given up on them. The transmission is a 6-speed automatic transmission with a common design, inline front and rear movement, +/- manual control on the left side of the lever, but it can't be used in "D" gear, it has to be shifted to "L" gear.

The "AWD" button in front of the gearshift allows the driver to decide whether to use "front-wheel drive" or "four-wheel drive". On a good day, "front-wheel drive" will reduce fuel consumption, while "four-wheel drive" has better grip when it rains and snows.<br />

The tailgate of the Chevrolet is very easy to set. There is a twist on the side of the door, the middle button is to open and close the tailgate, and the twist is to set the opening angle of the tailgate, although there are only three settings: "MAX" (fully open), "3/4" (three-quarter) and "Off", the opening angle can be changed quickly in different conditions, unlike other brands that have to be set slowly.

The Equinox's inner cage is mainly black, although many parts are chrome-plated silver, but it looks less luxurious. Although the Equinox RS is not as advanced as the Premier version, it does have a heated steering wheel, three-stage heating in the driver's seat, a bird's eye view panoramic camera and a two-zone temperature control system. The Chevrolet Equinox is also equipped with GM's OnStar system, with 4G LTE connectivity and WiFi hotspot service in the car to provide passengers with a fast Internet experience. With the rear seats down, cargo space increases to 63.9 cubic feet.

The entertainment information system in the Equinox is responsive, and the most impressive feature is the ability to display the names of songs in Chinese, Japanese and Korean without any garbled code. The dual-zone temperature control knob has a small screen in the middle to display the temperature, which makes it easier to adjust the temperature, and also has a European car-like feel. In addition, the Equinox is also equipped with "auto engine off" function, the system will turn off the engine during short stops to reduce fuel consumption, but there is also a button to turn off this function.

The biggest impact of the reduced size of the Equinox is on the second row of passengers, while the front seat feels little changed. The reduction in the choice of engines is probably due to the trend of car manufacturers to focus their resources on developing electric cars.