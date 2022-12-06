New French Flagship SUV, Dongfeng Peugeot New 5008 Launched

Following the pre-sale opening of the new 5008 at Peugeot's 20th-anniversary celebration and Sochaux party on October 29, the new 5008 was officially launched on November 25. Dongfeng Peugeot Mobil makes the price more transparent through the official direct sales model, making it easier and more reassuring for consumers to buy a car. The official direct sales price of the new 5008's 4 models with 5 and 7 seats is $178,700 for the True Love Edition, $189,700 for the Beloved Edition, $194,700 for the Beloved Full Seat Edition and $233,700 for the Flagship Glory Edition.

As the new French flagship SUV, globally, the new 5008 is the first to change the shield-shaped lion logo in the Chinese market, which shows the importance Peugeot Global attaches to Chinese customers.

The new 5008 is mainly for people with large families of taste, large families, families with two children or families with pets, etc., who pursue more space and more power and want to bring better quality and taste to the whole family. The new 5008 is designed to take care of the second row of family members, with the second row of seats that can be moved forward and backward, adjustable at multiple angles, and enjoy presidential-level space.

Not only can storage and riding be switched at will to cope with more application scenarios, but the removable third row seats can also be flexibly used as fishing stools and camping stools in scenarios such as self-driving excursions, making travel life more tasteful.

The new Peugeot 5008 is equipped with the 1.8T+8AT golden power combination as standard, with a maximum output of 155kW and 300N-m. The Aisin 8-speed manual transmission, small racing-style multifunction steering wheel, 100-year CLDR master chassis tuning and enhanced Grip Control multi-road adaptation system inject more vitality into the journey for the whole family. In addition, Peugeot's new 5008 is equipped with 12.3-inch color full LCD instrumentation and 10-inch suspended touch screen as standard, and the new generation BLUE-i3.0 intelligent network system, which integrates intelligent voice interaction, online navigation, AR real-world navigation, online music and online video.

With its flagship strength, the new 5008 also carries national glory. In France, the Peugeot 5008 has been known as the "President's Car" and has the mission of being the exclusive parade car for President Emmanuel Macron's military parade. The Peugeot 5008 is a national treasure SUV, and the new 5008 is produced by the Chengdu plant of STELLANTIS Group, the world's fourth largest automotive group, which is a global benchmark plant with uniform quality standards. The new 5008 is produced by STELLANTIS Group's Chengdu plant, which is the benchmark plant of STELLANTIS Group, the fourth largest car group in the world, with globally unified quality standards.