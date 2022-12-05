Kia Connect Smart Connect Exposure of the new Kia K3 interior

A few days ago, we obtained from relevant sources a set of new Kia K3(ราคา Kia) interior diagrams. As a mid-cycle facelift, the new car is dressed in a new design, and equipped with Kia Connect intelligent connectivity system, etc.

Through this exposure of the interior, the new car adopts a new style of the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, with 10.25-inch meters, 10.25-inch AVNT intelligent display, and LCD visual shift lever, greatly enhancing the car's technological quality. In terms of configuration, the new car will also be equipped with wireless charging for cell phones, Kia Connect intelligent connectivity system, an L2+ level intelligent driving assistance system, etc., which greatly enhances the driving experience of this car.

In terms of appearance, the front of the new car has changed significantly, with a new tiger-whistle center mesh with a flat design, just like the Kia K5. In addition, the new star-chain LED headlight design is integrated with the grille, widening the visual effect of the front face and creating the feeling of a wide body. It is reported that the new car will be available in seven body colors, including two new color schemes, Star Grey and Starburst Yellow.

Side view, the new car lengthens the length of the front overhang and shortens the rear overhang, making its proportions more balanced. At the rear, the new car adopts a through-tail lamp design and adopts high-gloss black trim for the rear surround to make it more sporty. In terms of body dimensions, the new car's length, width and height are 4666/1780/1450mm respectively, with a wheelbase of 2700mm.

Power, the new car will provide 1.4T + 7DCT and 1.5L + CVT two power options, two power are equipped with ISG engine intelligent start-stop function; 1.4T engine maximum power up to 140 horsepower, and 1.5L models use the Smartstream power system, will get better fuel economy.