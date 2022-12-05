Full Explanation of Audi A Series: What You Should Know?

Audi is considered an extremely used car in the Chinese market, price, style, and design are very much in line with the standards of the country, today to introduce the A series of Audi Mobil, the future will be followed by the introduction of Q series, R series and other models, welcome to pay attention to.

Audi A1<br />

Price: Starting at 204,800.00 RMB. 8.9 seconds for 100km acceleration, 1.4 TFSI® engine that increases power output to 92KW, and a top speed of 204km/h. As the most miniature model of the Audi brand, the new Audi A1 has a subtle interior and surging amazing energy efficiency. The one-piece grille and the new reinforced front bumper complement each other, making the body visually impactful.

Audi A3<br />

Price: Starting at RMB 184,900.00. The Audi A3 can reach speeds of up to 228 km/h and accelerate to 100 km in just 7.5 seconds. It is equipped with Active Lane Keeping Assist, which monitors road markings with a high-definition camera at speeds above 65km/h, warns of possible lane departures, and automatically applies minor steering intervention to keep the vehicle in the correct lane at all times, eliminating any potential danger of drifting away from safety.

Audi A4L

The Audi A4L is equipped with a 2.0 TFSI® engine with a maximum output of 185KW and a 7-speed s Tronic transmission, accelerating from 100km in 5.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. The exterior design of the Audi A4L reflects its strong sporting genes. The sharp and rigid body lines outline the integrated and layered exterior shape; the refined side waistline and topline allow the new Audi A4L to release a powerful and dynamic majestic momentum.

Audi A5

Price: Starting at 569,800.00 RMBThe Audi A5 Sportback creates a unique category all its own: the five-door coupe. When a potentially dangerous situation occurs, a warning signal is first issued, followed by a brief deceleration warning, at which point the brake pedal is depressed and the system brakes according to the driving conditions of the car in front. If the driver is still inactive after the two-stage warning, the system will force the vehicle to brake, the windows and sunroof will close, the hazard warning lights will activate and the seat belts will be tightened. This comprehensive technology package, which anticipates danger and intervenes at the right time, represents Audi's comprehensive and rigorous technology and high safety standards in the industry.

Audi A6L

The new Audi A6L, with its maximum output of 245kw, acceleration of 5.6s at 100km, top speed of 250km/h and comprehensive fuel consumption of 8.6L, is equipped with the third generation 1.8 TFSI® engine that releases more energy with lower energy consumption and integrates revolutionary drive technology; the new Audi A6L is equipped with Audi's preventive total safety system that not only alerts the driver to emergencies, but also further increases braking power when necessary.

The new Audi A6L features Audi's Preventive Total Safety System, which not only alerts the driver to an emergency, but also further increases braking power if necessary. In critical situations, the preventive protection system will automatically activate to protect the driver and reduce the risk of a collision.

Audi A7 :

The new Audi A7 Sportback, with its unique and distinctive power output of 245 kW, enables it to reach speeds of up to 250 km/h, with a combined fuel consumption of 8.4 L. The new Audi A7 Sportback is equipped with a night vision system that uses infrared cameras to monitor the area in front of the vehicle from 15 to 90 meters, and once pedestrians are detected, they are immediately located and highlighted in yellow light. Once a pedestrian is detected, it is immediately located and highlighted in yellow. If the system determines that there is a risk of a pedestrian-vehicle collision, the pedestrian color displayed will turn red and an audible alarm will sound.

Audi A8<br />

Price: Starting price 879,800.00RMB As the symbol of the Audi family, the new Audi A8L with 320 dry watts of power output and up to 250km/h speed, to achieve 100km acceleration in 4.6 seconds, the comprehensive fuel consumption of 9.4L sports car class performance, the new A8L front, side, and rear have been redesigned, simple but extremely powerful lines, outlining the new A8L The new A8L's front, sides, and rear have been redesigned with clean but powerful lines, outlining the new A8L's powerful athleticism, while the flagship car's unique premium quality and elegance are not diminished in the slightest.

