What documents do I need to prepare to buy a car in Thailand?

Thailand, a very Southeast Asian tourist country, has a very busy traffic system. So how does everyone buy a car in such a busy traffic system? Before that, we need to remind you that driving in Thailand is on the left, which is the opposite of the country. Next, let's learn all about it with me!

**Thailand to buy car preparation materials **

**1、*Passport

**2, ** proof of address (or work permit)

**3. **Money

**4. ** Car Loan Calculator

**Thai car prices**

The price of Thai cars is more expensive than domestic cars because of the high tax. The same series of Japanese cars is about 30%-40% more expensive than domestic ones, such as HONDA, TOYOTA, Nissan, etc.; German cars are 70%-80% more expensive, such as BENZ, BMW, etc.. But pickup SUVs in Thailand are significantly lower than in most places in the world because Thailand is a pickup-producing country and there are government subsidies for diesel engines. The general deposit is 5,000-10,000 baht. Don't think that used cars better value, in fact, used cars in Thailand are not cheap.

**Vehicle transfer and license fees**

Buying a car in Thailand is different from China, the purchase price includes all kinds of taxes and fees, including insurance fees, temporary license plates are provided by the dealership, the use period is 3 months, after 3 months to exchange for the official license plate, the transfer can be done at the dealership. The license plate with a random number is free of charge, and if you want to buy a good number, you need to pay a license fee ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 baht.

**Thai Car Insurance Explanation**

Thai car insurance is also compulsory like in China. There are roughly three types of insurance, first class, second class and third-class.

**1. **First class insurance: complete insurance for vehicle damage, total burn, theft, etc. If it is a 900,000 baht car, you need to pay 20,000 baht for one-year insurance, and the insurance premium will vary according to the price of the car.

**2, **Second class insurance: similar to the third class, more than the third class compensation fee. If the car is stolen, total burn also does compensation. * Nearly there is third class +1, and second class +1 insurance, the insurance field is a little larger.

**3, **third class insurance: medical treatment is the focus when an accident occurs, and only part of the compensation is paid when there are many victims, and the rest is paid by the person himself, that is, more than the obligatory insurance medical expenses, and nothing else.