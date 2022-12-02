KAWASAKI "Ninja 250SL" is enjoying the fun of mountain trails

Through the owner's analysis and evaluation of his favorite bike, the Kawasaki 250SL(Harga Kawasaki Ninja 250SL), we will let riders understand the strengths and weaknesses of the Kawasaki 250SL from multiple perspectives.

1.[Brief introduction]<br />

Driving age, the fun of riding motorcycles in general<br />

I am an old man who loves the 80s motorcycle models, plus I like to travel, if I don't take a break, I will ride all day.

Motivation<br />

I had been riding a silver PCX150 (KF18), but sometimes I wanted to go to the mountain trails, so I was looking for a 250cc bike, and I found a Ninja with less than 2000km on it.

I compared the imported GSX-R150 and Suzuki GSX-S150, both of which are compact and lightweight bikes in their class.

The Ninja 250SL is close in size to the 125cc and is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 29ps, so there's no reason why it shouldn't be fun and easy to ride, but the only concern is that the forward-leaning riding position is tiring, especially on long trips when fatigue builds up.

2. [Satisfaction / Advantages]<br />

About the ride<br />

The balance of size and power is very suitable for mountain trails, and unlike the MSX (GROM) I used to ride, I don't feel intimidated even when cornering at high speed.

The standard tires are pretty good, so I don't think it's necessary to replace them. Unlike the 80's racing bikes I used to ride, it's a very interesting bike because the fuel tank is high and you can use a knee cap to secure the bike off the bike.

Although the single-cylinder engine has to be kept above 7,000 rpm to get the power out, which reminds me of the TZR125 I used to ride (luckily the Ninja's engine is a four-stroke, so it can be ridden at low speeds...)

About the appearance<br />

From the front, it looks slender, but from the side, it has a full fairing, so it is very large, and I personally think it looks like an insect, so I didn't choose green (it looks like a grasshopper).

3.[Shortcomings]<br />

About the ride<br />

I'm a touring enthusiast and this is my second motorcycle. Although it rides smoothly at low speeds, I wouldn't use it as a primary vehicle because its forward-leaning riding position tends to strain the neck, and if the helmet isn't light enough it's even more painful, so I also bought the Aeroblade III, which is a lighter helmet than the YS Gear Jet.

The loading capacity is "0", so I installed a seat bag in the back seat to add some storage space.

4. [Overall (recommended for these riders)<br />

The fun of running hills makes up for all the shortcomings, which is the only reason why it's a great second bike for riders who don't mind the forward-leaning riding position and want to experience the fun of the corners; it's a bike I'll want to ride again and again.