HONDA "VARIO 160" launched in Indonesia

HONDA has announced the new VARIO 160(Harga Honda Vario 160) in Indonesia, which continues the design of the current model while adding the coolness of the ADV150 and increasing the exhaust volume.

The frame and engine are all new designs!

HONDA announced the new sport speed up to VARIO 160 in Indonesia, with a new engine similar to last year's PCX160 eSP+ water-cooled four-valve single-cylinder engine, but the width of the front and rear tires is a little narrower than the PCX160, and equipped with USB TYPE A connector, allowing riders to travel between cities in a fashionable and sporty way.

The glove box has a USB Type A connector, allowing riders to charge their 3C devices while riding.

The 14" front and rear wheels are shaped differently from the PCX, and the factory tires are a little narrower than the PCX.

The frame is based on the new version of eSAF (enhanced Smart Architecture Frame) technology, which was first adopted by Dio 110, and the braking system is divided into ABS (front wheel only) and CBS. The fuel tank capacity is only 5.5L.

The braking system is available with ABS and CBS, the photo is the ABS version.

The luggage space under the seat is 18L, which can store raincoats and other personal belongings.

The VARIO 160 is equipped with LED lights, including the directional lights, and the digital instrument panel can display the speed, mileage, fuel, smart key indicator, clock, fuel consumption, battery voltage, oil indicator, ISS indicator, and other information.

The front of the car is equipped with the front license plate holder, which is required by Indonesian regulations.

The sporty compact tail light and the directional light are also LED light sets.

The digital dashboard has a high-contrast display of all information.

A smart key is standard, so the rider can operate the bike even if the key is in his pocket.

The price of the VARIO 160 is IDR 25,800,000 (NTD 50,000), which is higher than the price of PCX160 which is IDR 30,945,000 (NTD 60,000).