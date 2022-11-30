2022 HONDA GOLDWING new color: matte denim blue

HONDA has launched new colors for CB/CBR650R, FORZA 350 and Super Cub 125 in the Asian market this year, and at the same time, near the end of the year, HONDA Europe has recently updated the new colors of Rebel 500/1100 on the official website, in addition to the GOLDWING/Tour version which is the flagship of the family tour. GOLDWING's matte denim blue and GOLDWING Tour's metallic bright blue, let's take a look at the new colors of these two luxury land carriers!

Turning a trip into a passionate ride - GOLDWING

The European version of the GOLDWING(Harga Honda Goldwing) comes in two versions, a general version for urban and suburban commuting, and a high-end tour version with a large rear seat and seat cushion for long-distance travel. The two models have the same performance specifications, with only the front electronic windshield differing in length depending on the positioning of the car. This time, the general version continues the dark tone of Pearl Deep Mud Gray of the original model and introduces Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, which adds some hot-blooded running appearance to the flagship tourer positioning of GOLDWING.

The Art of Moving on a Luxury Journey-GOLDWING Tour

As the king of the two-wheeled flagships, the HONDA GOLDWING Tour's 1,833 c.c. horizontal six-cylinder engine, with its dazzling array of electronic controls, not only features heated grips and seat cushions in the ultra-luxurious ride and rear seat, but also features an exclusive surround sound system that gives riders and their travel companions a theater-like experience on the road, in addition to the sound of howling winds. The 2021 model even introduces Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it even more fully equipped. This time, the 2022 GOLDWING Tour continues to be equipped with the same luxurious features as the previous model, and once again introduces a new color, Glint Wave Blue Metallic, a dazzling matte blue that becomes a shimmering mobile artwork on the road during every journey.