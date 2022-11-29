New 2022 Honda BR-V launched in Thailand, 7-seat model with 1.5L

Honda launches full BR-V seven-seat MPV/crossover in Thailand.

The new Honda BR-V is available in two model options, with the entry-level model priced at 915,000 baht, equivalent to about 174,000 yuan. The premium model is priced at 973,000 baht, which is equivalent to about 185,000 yuan.

It is a bit more expensive compared to its main competitors Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Power for the BR-V is provided by a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC inline four-cylinder self-priming engine mated to a CVT transmission. The maximum output horsepower is 121Ps and the peak torque is 145N-m.

The Southeast Asian car market, MPV is a must-have. Toyota has the Veloz, Mitsubishi has the Xpander, and Honda has this BR-V. The Thai version of the BR-V is priced slightly higher than his two main competitors, but is also a bit more generous in terms of features and equipment.

Standard features and functions include

- Leather upholstery<br />

- Automatic climate control<br />

- Remote engine start<br />

- a seven-inch infotainment display.<br />

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.<br />

- 16-inch wheels<br />

- 4 airbags<br />

- Automatic high beams<br />

- Honda Sensing assisted driving features, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control

Premium models additionally have

- Larger 17-inch wheels<br />

- Piano black front grille<br />

- LED front fog lights<br />

- Auto-folding rearview mirrors<br />

- All-black combination leather upholstery<br />

- Shift paddles<br />

- Six speakers<br />

- 6 airbags