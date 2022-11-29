User and editor blogs. Gamereactor is the largest gaming site in the Nordic region. We bring you the hottest gaming reviews and news including trailers. Join our forum today! Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

New 2022 Honda BR-V launched in Thailand, 7-seat model with 1.5L

Written by Owenn0 on the 29th of November 2022 at 02:56

Honda launches full BR-V seven-seat MPV/crossover in Thailand.

The new Honda BR-V is available in two model options, with the entry-level model priced at 915,000 baht, equivalent to about 174,000 yuan. The premium model is priced at 973,000 baht, which is equivalent to about 185,000 yuan.

It is a bit more expensive compared to its main competitors Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Power for the BR-V is provided by a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC inline four-cylinder self-priming engine mated to a CVT transmission. The maximum output horsepower is 121Ps and the peak torque is 145N-m.

The Southeast Asian car market, MPV is a must-have. Toyota has the Veloz, Mitsubishi has the Xpander, and Honda has this BR-V. The Thai version of the BR-V is priced slightly higher than his two main competitors, but is also a bit more generous in terms of features and equipment.

Standard features and functions include

- Leather upholstery<br />
- Automatic climate control<br />
- Remote engine start<br />
- a seven-inch infotainment display.<br />
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.<br />
- 16-inch wheels<br />
- 4 airbags<br />
- Automatic high beams<br />
- Honda Sensing assisted driving features, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control

Premium models additionally have

- Larger 17-inch wheels<br />
- Piano black front grille<br />
- LED front fog lights<br />
- Auto-folding rearview mirrors<br />
- All-black combination leather upholstery<br />
- Shift paddles<br />
- Six speakers<br />
- 6 airbags

