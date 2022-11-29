[Original]2022 Model KTM 250 DUKE Launched

Recently, the 2022 KTM 250 DUKE was officially launched, with a price tag of $31,980. The new model has a small price increase compared to the old one, but with it comes a double improvement in performance and value. As the most entry-level model of the KTM DUKE family in the domestic market, it is also closer to the 390 DUKE in terms of configuration. Now basically, apart from the powertrain, the 250 DUKE and the 390 DUKE have fewer differences in appearance and configuration, which further implements the 250 DUKE's attribute of "spending a small amount of money to do a big job".

The new KTM 250 DUKE (Harga KTM Duke 250) is closer to the 390 DUKE in terms of appearance. The new upgraded "Kendo Face" style headlights are more aggressive, and the LED light source has a greater sense of technology and luxury than the old model, while the new style color scheme is refreshing.

The KTM family orange elements in the new model only account for more than a few, except for the huge "250" logo, you can hardly find the difference between it and the 390 DUKE at a glance. In addition, thanks to the DUKE series' unique woven steel tube frame and light aluminum rear swingarm, the overall weight of the bike is only 162kg.

The front shock uses a 43mm diameter, 142mm travel WP inverted shock with open damping system. The rear shock adopts 10-step adjustable WP mid-dampers with 150mm travel. It is a pity that the 250DUKE instrumentation still maintains the same old shape, and the rather dated design is not compatible with the overall style of the car.

The dual overhead camshafts and extremely hard carbon-coated cam rocker arms give this reliable and durable 249cc single-cylinder engine an unparalleled level of power, with a maximum power of 23kW (30hp)/9000rpm and a maximum torque of 25Nm/7000rpm, which, judging from the data, also shows that this is a genuine small steel gun.

In addition to the above highlights, the 250DUKE also inherits the BYBRE braking system from the 390DUKE, with 300mm front discs and four-piston radial calipers and 230mm rear discs and single-piston floating calipers, bringing a full sense of security; the addition of a slipping clutch also further reduces operating pressure.

Editor's comment.

KTM 250 DUKE is an entry-level model but brings value and the configuration performance is definitely a cross-class performance, although the price has increased slightly, the upgrade configuration is definitely worth the increase. In addition, in all manufacturers are powering twin-cylinder 300-400cc displacement, the 250 DUKE is more unique, pure lightweight single-cylinder, making its street performance light and easy to drive, for the first contact with large-displacement street bike consumers, 250 DUKE is a very good entry and can undertake advanced models of choice.