KTM and BAJAJ collaborate on new range of 'high-end' electric motorcycles

KTM will work with Bajaj Auto to develop a new range of "premium" electric motorcycles to be produced at the Indian company's new factory.<br />

As electric motorcycles gain momentum, motorcycle industry stalwart KTM is steadily beginning to reveal their roadmap for a zero-emissions future.<br />

The latest may be Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, which is now preparing to launch its first electric motorcycle, the KTM E-DUKE.<br />

Similar in size and power to the KTM DUKE 125, the E-Duke is based on the Husqvarna E-Pilen and both models, as well as the new HUSQVARNA Vektorr electric motorcycle, will be built at Bajaj's new fourth production facility in Pune, India.<br />

With the plant up and running, KTM and Bajaj are now ready to collaborate again, this time on a new range of electric motorcycles that Bajaj executive director Rakesh Sharma describes as "high-end.<br />

Sharms told The Times of India at a media conference, "We are also in discussions with KTM, there is a joint effort going on and we are looking at a platform for a high-end electric motorcycle."<br />

"(It) is definitely on our radar screen and we will announce it in due course."<br />

While the "premium" description may be a bit of a misnomer, depending on what is considered "premium" - Royal Enfield, for example, is considered premium in some markets -- it's worth noting how manufacturers approach the issue of electric motorcycles from a different perspective.<br />

Indeed, while some big brands such as Honda, Ducati and Piaggio are reluctant to invest money and resources in developing electric motorcycles immediately before the market grows, others, such as Kawasaki, Yamaha and BMW, are more proactive.<br />

KTM has previously stated that it plans to offer a sporty edge to its electric models that matches its image, although this is the first indication that a full range of models will be available soon.<br />

