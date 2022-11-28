SUZUKI White Label 150 light gear set review: GSX-R/S150, GSX150 Bandit thr

The re-emergence of Taiwan's white-label 150 class light-weight bikes, and even yellow-brand bikes, can be attributed to the GSX-R150, which has successfully brought about a wave of gearing in the past five years. In addition to the street version GSX-S150 launched at the same time, SUZUKI also took advantage of the summer of 2020 to formally introduce the "Little Pirate" GSX150 Bandit, which is more suitable for double-loading and daily use, to complete the 150-class lineup to meet the different needs and preferences of riders. What kind of people does each of the three bikes suit? Let's introduce and analyze the differences between the three bikes.

The most important features of the White Label Light Duty are its nimble handling characteristics, easy-to-use seat height, and power. The GSX-S150 has a clear advantage in these areas, not only in terms of overall body size for easy mobility but also in terms of weight at a featherweight 136 kg. The high handlebar riding position, combined with the narrow tire width of 90 in front and 130 in the rear and the short wheelbase of 1,300 mm reinforce this advantage, and the pre-adjustable multi-link suspension system with SHOWA in the rear makes the GSX-S150 The GSX-S150 provides a flexible, lightweight and easy-to-grasp ride, whether you are traveling through the city or on a leisurely trip.

In terms of power and equipment, the GSX-S150 is almost identical to the hooded R150(Harga Suzuki GSX R150), with LED headlights, high-contrast LCD instrumentation, and a multi-link rear shock, a 147 c.c. water-cooled four-stroke DOHC engine, and a slim, lightweight body with 19.2ps@10,500rpm maximum power and 14Nm@9,000rpm maximum torque. and mountain riding. The biggest difference between the GSX-R150 and the GSX-R150 is the use of a traditional key and magnetic anti-theft lock for the central control.

The GSX-R150, which has a race-like appearance and a more low-slung handlebar and riding posture than the GSX-S150, emphasizes high-rpm power and is relatively easy to handle at low rpm. The 19ps maximum horsepower is an obvious advantage in its class.

The GSX150 Bandit, known as the "Little Corsair", is based on the GSX-S150 and features LED headlights with V-shaped positioning lights for a more rounded appearance, as well as a practical double yellow warning light. The rear part has also been redesigned and differs from the GSX-S150. At the same time, the Bandit has a small tailgate armrest for easy shifting and a one-piece double seat cushion. With a 790mm seat height and flat seat design, both the rider and the rear seat can fully enjoy the fun of riding with two people.

The GSX150 Bandit not only maintains the same excellent power performance as the GSX-R150/S150, but also retains the SHOWA multi-link rear suspension, has a convenient center column for easier parking in response to the dual-load, and is more suitable for commuting and touring settings. The instrumentation is not as high in contrast as the GSX-R150/S150, but the display information is also rich, and the clarity of the instrumentation is only affected under strong sunlight.

The features and differences of the GSX-S150, R150, and 150 Bandit models reveal the thoughtfulness of SUZUKI in this class of white label light-weight bikes to meet different styles and needs of riders, and the same lightweight body, agile handling, and ample power make the GSX series of bikes remain popular in the Taiwan market.