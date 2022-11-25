2022 Yamaha TMAX 560 Mountain Road Review

Just two years after Yamaha's signature sports sheep TMAX was given a major facelift and its displacement was increased to 560, Yamaha once again gave the pedal a minor facelift at the end of 2021, replacing it with a rather bold front-end design and evolving it again for handling performance and comfort. After months of waiting, we can finally experience the new Yamaha TMAX 560, which has evolved over the past 21 years.<br />

<br />

<br />

Super bold front end new shape The biggest highlight of the facelift, many fans see the new Yamaha Tmax, the first impression should be extraordinarily impactful, a change from the TMAX500 period of the lower position of the left and right double light design, the latest TMAX560 although still using the left and right double light design, but obviously moved up the position and swept up the eagle eye shape quite in line with the recent bold appearance of YAMAHA design. The new TMAX560 still adopts the twin lamp design, but the obvious upward position and the upward swept eagle eye shape are quite in line with YAMAHA's recent bold appearance design. The headlight below the air intake hole shape decoration is quite bold, directly and roughly set in the front of the vehicle, but also creates a double layer of front-end feel.<br />

<br />

<br />

The rear of the car is not much changed, still maintains the current version of the 560 similar shape, but in this test drive of the 2022 TMAX560, the rear lights of the "T" shape becomes more intense, this may be a small ingenuity of the designers, but can be confirmed when the night, the T tail light should be TMAX560 quite conspicuous one of the recognition. Eagle-eye shape headlights, a significant change from the previous design; tail lights have a clear T shape is quite interesting.<br />

<br />

Comfortable, hot-blooded equipment to give good to full! First of all, in the rider part, the handlebar position is adjusted more forward and lower (34mm forward and 14mm down), and the seat and footrest position are lengthened at the same time, corresponding to the possible hot-blooded riding after getting TMAX560. And for different size riders, the lumbar cushion also has 30mm front and rear adjustment space, tool-free adjustable to greatly enhance the convenience of use.<br />

<br />

<br />

The front and rear lumbar adjustment is quite convenient, in addition to the front end shape with a substantial plastic, this YAMAHA also for the wind mirror update, through a new hole design again to reduce the impact of wind pressure on the rider, in addition to the design also takes into account the impact of noise on riding comfort, reduce wind cutting sound is also the goal of this design. After satisfying the rider's hot-blooded demand, YAMAHA also heard the back seat buyer's voice and lowered the rear seat footrest by 5mm and raised the seat by 15mm to make the back seat more ergonomic, which should satisfy the survival code of Happy wife, happy life.<br />

<br />

<br />

7-inch screen + new interface + Garmin navigation, equipped with a 7-inch TFT full-color LCD instrument for the 2022 TMAX/Tech MAX, YAMAHA to keep up with the trend of the 2022 era, the instrument can also be connected to the cell phone, but this group of instruments using a new interface, fast response time, clear operation logic.<br />

<br />

<br />

If you use Garmin navigation, you can project information directly to the 7-inch instrumentation. In addition, the top-spec Tech MAX version on this test ride has heated seats, heated grips, cruise control, power mirrors, backlit buttons on the handle, one-touch start; the electronic control section has electronic throttle, power mode (S/T), traction control and other functions, and a large number of comfortable equipment also allows you to kill in and out of the corners. The TMAX has a few more comfort features.<br />

<br />

Less weight under the wheels and more suspension damping! The familiar two-cylinder hot-blooded heart, the 2022 TMAX/Tech MAX adopts the same specifications as before the facelift, using a 562 c.c. parallel-twin engine with 47.6 PS @ 7,500 RPM and 5.7 KG-M @ 5,250 RPM of maximum torque.<br />

<br />

The 2022 TMAX/Tech MAX engine part is not significantly changed, 2022 TMAX/Tech MAX suspension using 41mm inverted front forks, with a multi-link single-shock rear, although the specifications remain unchanged, but in this generation YAMAHA through enhanced damping tuning, so that the new TMAX control feedback more sporty.<br />

<br />

Brake part, the use of the front opposite four-piston radial calipers with 267mm dual discs, after the one-way single-piston calipers with 282mm discs; tires also use the same front and rear 15-inch design, but replaced with a new design, lighter 10-spoke wheels, according to YAMAHA said the front wheels to reduce 10% of the rotational inertia, the rear wheels to reduce the inertia of 6%, underspring mass reduction also re-emphasize the TMAX since its launch. The undefeated status of the sport sheep.<br />

<br />

<br />

Instrument pointer is quite flashy, quite sci-fi style; cell phone connection needs to be "sequential" through the Bluetooth, App, WIFI three stages a little complicated!<br />

<br />

TECH MAX version comes standard with electric windscreen, adjust the angle as shown<br />

<br />

The left handle central cross key can control the TFT instrument; right hand has T / S two mode switch button<br />

<br />

TMAX560 new design KEYLESS start switch, significantly simplifying the complex KEYLESS handle switch system in the past<br />

<br />

The right glove box is now unlockable, and the interior provides a cell phone compartment (removable), but... After installation, there is almost no other storage space...<br />

<br />

The gas cap in front of the seat can be opened without a key to improve convenience<br />

<br />

Wind mirror shape redesigned, for wind noise specially optimized, A++ level of ultimate control, coincidentally, the event prepared 2020 TMAX560 at the same venue for media comparison, a seat on the new 560 can obviously feel the handlebar position change, the rider's center of gravity more forward of the new riding triangle, but arranged in the test ride on the road, a turn down the throttle to experience is full of altitude sickness, even if switched to S Even when switched to S mode, the TMAX560 twin-cylinder engine still could not perform, with a power output of nearly 50 horsepower.<br />

<br />

800mm seat height with a wider body, 180 riders feet slightly upside down, in the face of many curves and narrow roads, TMAX560 still maintain the excellent genes for more than 20 years, as long as the corner in front of you, TMAX can easily cut into the corner, agile response as a superb football player on the field around an opponent defense, easily around each corner, and from the moment of tipping to pull the body out of the corner There will be no extra shake to make you feel uneasy.<br />

<br />

Even in recent years there are many up-and-comers in the market, the same focus on the twin-cylinder + sporty tuning, but I believe that friends who have experienced the charm of the TMAX, should feel that this is a magical scooter model, have to praise the YAMAHA engineers for this sheep's dedication to tuning.<br />

<br />

But we must also admit that after more than 20 years of evolution of the TMAX has more than 90 points of riding standards, this test ride to not have the old new two compared to the control aspects of the upgrade is not actually imagined obvious, a little like 95 points progress to 98 points of the subtle upgrades, the TFT instrumentation upgrade, so that now retains the sport, but more comfortable TMAX has the perfect experience.<br />

20 years T mom metamorphosis, from children to mature adults change, after more than 20 years of evolution, TMAX is like a life from birth to the market a shock to the world, in the middle as rebellious teenagers like extremely sporty, sharp appearance to attract the attention of consumers, until the launch of TECH MAX advanced version in these years, so that TMAX from the active teenagers directly into the calm and gold strong class, with sports, comfort Two excellent qualities, although the appearance may not be as hot as the 530 period, but you do not worry, because YAMAHA from the hot blood DNA from the TMAX erased.<br />

