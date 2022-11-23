2022 Moto GP Spain - Márquez and Miller tangle in intense battle

A long tangle between Marc Márquez and Jack Miller was one of the most exciting moments of the weekend at the MotoGP World Championship in Spain in Jerez along with Ducati Motor.

The Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto provided a perfect event for the sixth race of the 2022 MotoGP™ season. After 25 laps under the dazzling Spanish sun, a white-hot battle for third place was the highlight of the Spanish race.

Francesco Bagnaia was able to withstand the prolonged pressure from Fabio Quartararo at the back of the field to win the race in Spain. After leading the duo, Ducati's Jack Miller finished in fifth place, unable to grab third for the second time. A rejuvenated Marc Márquez had a solid campaign in Australia, winning fourth place after a tough week on home soil. Aleix Espargaró rounded out the podium in third place.

Pole sitter Bagnaia took the lead from the start, with teammate Miller in third. Fast-starting Takaaki Nakagami moved up from sixth to fourth before being passed by Honda's Márquez.

On lap five, leader Bagnaia and defending champion Quartararo went head-to-head at the front, with Miller chasing him in third, while Márquez took a tight-lipped approach and waited for an opportunity to pass.

Five laps later, Miller's third position was under pressure from Márquez and compatriot Espargaró at the back of the field. By the middle of the race, Miller seemed to have gained enough speed and grip to easily handle the strong attacks from the six top world champions behind him.

As the battle between Bagnaia and Quartararo drew to a close, it was the intriguing three-way battle for third place that caught everyone's attention.

The big question was, when would Márquez make a quick and decisive move on Miller? The answer was revealed on lap 21, when the Honda driver made a clean move past Ducati in turn 6 to move into third place.

Half a lap later, things changed again as Espargaró moved into third and Miller made a mistake in Turn 13 to push Márquez into fifth, but the tussle between Miller and Márquez wasn't over yet.

As Espargaró settled into third place on the final lap, Márquez made a daring move past Miller to regain fourth place. At the front, Bagnaia managed to stop Quartararo's provocation and crossed the line for the win.

Further back, Nakagami held on to his dominant pace and speed from lap one to finish in 7th place and claim his best result of the season, while Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder led the Austrian manufacturer's best bike back to round out the top 10.