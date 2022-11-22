Honda opens fourth plant in Indonesia

PT Astra Honda Motor Indonesia, Honda's joint venture in Indonesia, announced earlier that it will build a fourth assembly plant with a capacity of 1.1 million units per year in the country. Indonesia is the third largest motorcycle market in the world after China and India, with a record 8.01 million units consumed in 2011 and 8.7 million units in 2012. PT Astra Honda Motor currently has 1,775 dealers in the local market (February 2012 statistics), with sales of 4.27 million units in 2011 and 4.8 million units in 2012.

The new fourth factory is located in an industrial park about 70 km east of Jakarta, Indonesia, with a total investment of Rp 3,128 billion (the recent exchange rate is RMB 1 = Rp 2,035.63, which translates into a total of about RMB 154 million) and a planned workforce of about 3,000 employees. The new plant was established in December 2000 by PT Astra Honda Motor, a 50/50 joint venture between PT Astra and Honda, and currently has three production plants in Indonesia with a current production capacity of 4.2 million units/year (1 million units/year for the first plant, 1 million units/year for the second plant, and 2.2 million units/year for the third plant). The number of employees is about 18,000 (2012). The new fourth plant will provide substantial support for the plant's plan to increase its market share. In addition, it will further increase Honda's already 11.5 million units/year capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.