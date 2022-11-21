SYM announces the launch of the new Sokoda!

SYM, which has almost secured the top spot in Taiwan motorcycle sales this year, has been a big hit since the introduction of its BT Monster lineup, followed by the CU lineup, which focuses on touring, and has released its latest teaser for the upcoming Milan Motor Show, where it will unveil the new Skoda.

SYM has released a preview of the new model, which will be unveiled at the Milan Motor Show. The front end of the car features a split headlight assembly with upward-extending daytime running lights and angular lines, presenting a rich and sporty look.

There is not much information about the new car yet, but on the SYM Global Facebook platform, some users have already uploaded photos that look similar to the new car's preview, especially the almost identical light clusters, the small windshield setup above, the slightly upturned rear end, and the wider cushion, which is expected to be the new CU model.

There are already photos of the new car uploaded by users, and the style is more in line with the CU model. After the launch of MMBCU, SYM has also registered different car names, namely "TDMCU" and "CLBCU", among which CLBCU and MMBCU are registered at the same time, and are expected to follow shortly after the launch of MMBCU, with the same three models as the BT Monster series. However, specific information about the new cars will be revealed only at the Milan Motor Show.