2022 Honda Odyssey launched in China: premium luxury 7-seater MPV

The 2022 Honda Odyssey has officially arrived in China and is being sold in the form of a CBU imported from Japan, with a new price of RM275,311. The 2022 Honda Odyssey has received a number of exterior upgrades, including new LED headlamps for a more atas look, a new horizontal chrome tank guard, and a new front bumper design, making the entire exterior more stylish, cooler, and more luxurious with decent Harga Honda Odyssey.

As for the interior, after all, it is a small model, so the interior remains basically unchanged, such as multi-function instruments, multi-function steering wheel, sunroof, Touchscreen air conditioning panel, leather power seats, and power sliding doors, etc. However, Honda Malaysia has replaced the 2022 Odyssey with a new touch-screen entertainment console, which supports not only Apple In addition to supporting Apple CarPlay + Android Auto, it also has a 360-degree panoramic camera, and the key point is that the console is a new design, high quality and very high-tech!

In addition, Odyssey is a 2+2+3 seating layout, the second row is only two seats, so there is a channel in the middle so that passengers can easily move, and the third row of seats can also be adjusted forward and backward, in order to expand the capacity of the trunk so that you can carry more items to improve the use of space.

As for the safety equipment, as a flagship MPV, the 2022 Honda Odyssey is equipped with Honda Sensing advanced active safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning+responsibility, vehicle side blind spot detection, ACC active cruise control, and Auto High Beam automatic high beam on assist, etc. Safety is not in question. Safety is not in question.

Engine, after all, is a small model, so the 2022 Honda Odyssey is still equipped with a 2.4L i-VTEC natural gas engine, matched with CVT transmission, horsepower 175PS, and torque 225Nm, this powerful combination performance is actually not bad, I have a test drive, to cope with urban driving, full of people running long distance are no problem.