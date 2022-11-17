Toyota Voxy 2022 goes on sale in Indonesia

Just over a month after going on sale in Japan, 2022 has made its official debut in the Indonesian car market, where it will be priced at nearly $39,000(Harga Toyota Voxy di Indonesia). Toyota is only selling the 2.0 CVT version of the Voxy in Indonesia.

The Toyota Voxy 2022 is a large 7-seater MPV with a square exterior design similar to the previous Alphard. the 4th generation of the model is based on the TNGA platform designed to maximize interior space. the Voxy is 1,730 mm wide, 1,855 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Toyota brings to the Voxy sporty square headlights and a curiously thin strip of daytime positioning lights placed above the main light clusters. All lights on the Toyota Voxy use LED technology. Toyota Voxy 2022 wheels are 17-inch multi-spoke wheels with 205/55 tires. The interior design of the Toyota Voxy is inspired by that of its "brother" Noah but in a darker shade rather than a brighter one like Noah.

Toyota Voxy in-car entertainment equipment includes a 9-inch center screen, an 11.6-inch entertainment screen in the rear seat sunroof,2 air conditioning, and a wireless phone charger. The Toyota Voxy is equipped with seven seats in a 2:2:3 configuration, with the middle two seats reclining 180 degrees to provide leg support for passengers sitting in the last row.

The Toyota Voxy is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 170 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 202N-m of maximum torque at 4,900 rpm. The vehicle's driving power is transmitted to the front wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. The Toyota Voxy 2022 is the third most expensive MPV in Indonesia, after the Vellfire and Alphard.