Mazda CX-3 launched a new version: provide four color options 

Recently, we obtained from foreign media a set of the new Mazda CX-3 latest teaser images. The new car is a special version of the Mazda CX-3, called "super avant-garde", with an updated exterior and interior. The starting price of the new car is said to be $21,800(Harga Mazda CX-3).

As for the exterior, the new car's body is two-toned, with the upper part painted black from the pillars. The lower part of the body also features a gloss black finish, including the wheel sets. Mazda aims to adopt a "flowing and elegant dynamic" by adding glossy black. It is worth noting that the body is available in four colors, including the new Platinum Quartz Metallic.

Inside, Mazda uses a black theme but with prominent white inserts on the instrument panel, door trim, and front seat backs. The center section of the seatbacks, the seat surfaces, and the air conditioning louver rings are decorated in copper, which, according to Mazda, is intended to "create elegance and sensuality. As for the seats, faux leather inserts made of suede-like material are used to visually and tactilely enhance the interior ambiance experience.