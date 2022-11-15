Toyota Yaris Cross may enter Southeast Asia?

Toyota seems to be missing a small SUV model in the Southeast Asian market, and the Toyota Yaris Cross, which has been selling well in Europe, is likely to be this car, because according to the Indonesian media earlier, the original manufacturer has registered the trademark in Indonesia, which means that the new car has a great possibility of being introduced to Southeast Asia!

The Yaris Cross is a car based on the TNGA GA-B platform and is currently only sold in Europe, Japan and Australia. But now, as UMW Toyota is upgrading its Bukit Raja production line with the ability to produce TNGA models, the Yaris Cross CKD has become possible and you can check the Harga Toyota Yaris Cross from AutoFun.

The following is a comparison of the body sizes of the Yaris, Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross.

- Yaris Regular: 3,940 mm X 1,745 mm X 1,470 mm, wheelbase 2,560 mm<br />

- Yaris Cross: 4,180 mm X 1,765 mm X 1,560 mm with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm<br />

- Corolla Cross: 4,460mm x 1,825mm x 1,620mm, wheelbase 2,640mm

In terms of body size, we can see that this car is smaller than the Corolla Cross, so although it is also a B-Segment SUV, it is positioned lower than the Corolla Cross (officially the Corolla Cross is called a C-Segment SUV, but it is actually the same as many B-Segment SUVs). Segment SUVs, such as the Honda HR-V), so the price is theoretically lower than the CC.

The Yaris Cross has two engines to choose from, both of which are a 1.5L three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine with a maximum horsepower of 120 PS and peak torque of 145 Nm in the natural intake version, and a Direct-Shift CVT transmission with starting gears. The hybrid version has a combined maximum horsepower of 116 PS and is matched with an ECVT transmission, but has a 2WD version and an AWD version.

Indonesian media Autonetz found that Toyota has registered this car locally, which is a bit surprising but seems to be reasonable, because Toyota is really missing a model similar to the Yaris Cross in the Southeast Asian market, and if this car is introduced to the local market and priced between 90,000 and 120,000, it will be a very competitive model! But this car is currently registered in Indonesia only, will it come to China? It is still too early to say!