Low-cost Elfa Toyota's new cheap MPV Avanza launched

Toyota Avanza is an "entry-level MPV" jointly created by Toyota and its Daihatsu brand, previously put into production by FAW Jilin (later FAW Senya) in the Chinese market, and subsequently discontinued after several twists and turns, the vehicle is now mainly for Indonesia, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian markets.

Recently, Toyota released a new generation of Avanza in Indonesia, the car adopts the big mouth front grille shape, and the car is equipped with the Toyota family's signature suspension screen, continuing to maintain the 7-seat layout. For reference, the starting price of Toyota Avanza in the local market is only Rp 206.2 million (Harga Toyota Avanza di Indonesia). In the Chinese auto market where family MPVs are emerging, if this model enters China, will it attract more users' attention?

The new generation Toyota Avanza can be seen as the third generation of the car, based on Daihatsu's DNGA architecture, with a front-wheel-drive layout for the first time. The car features a large trapezoidal grille in the latest style of the Toyota family, with LED headlight clusters, and the overall style of the front end is similar to that of the Toyota RAV4 Rongfang in the domestic market. As a family MPV, the car continues to use a side opening design, the rear of the car with an L-shaped taillight combination, the license plate frame area is also decorated with a trapezoidal profile.

Similar to the Elfa and Wilfa, Toyota has created a dual-front version of the car, with the sporty model being the Veloz, which features a mesh grille at the front and a rear end equipped with run-through taillights. In terms of body dimensions, the new generation of Toyota Avanza is 4395/1730/1665 mm in length, width, and height, respectively, with a wheelbase of 2750 mm, compared to its predecessor body lengthened by 205 mm.

In the interior of the vehicle, the car continues to use the 7-seat layout, the front row is upgraded to a 9-inch suspended center screen common to new Toyota models, equipped with a multi-function steering wheel, electronic handbrake, wireless charging, etc. The overall interior layout is moderate, maintaining the utility-oriented design style. In addition, the car has 6 airbags, TSS advanced driving assistance system (including pre-collision, blind spot monitoring, rear lateral oncoming traffic warning, etc.).

Electronic handbrake

As for power, the new generation Toyota Avanza is available in Indonesia with a 1.3-liter naturally aspirated engine (maximum power 98 hp, maximum torque 121 Nm) and a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine (maximum power 106 hp, maximum torque 137 Nm), and the transmission is matched with a 5-speed manual gearbox or CVT continuously variable transmission.