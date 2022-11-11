Jaguar I-Pace Pros and Cons Analysis

Advantage 1: Remote

The Jaguar I-Pace will make its debut in late 2018. There's a compelling sales argument: the 4.70-meter-long SUV and 90.2 kWH battery should be able to travel 470 kilometers. Real-world tests have shown that: a sensible driving style can always cover more than 380 kilometers. The two electric motors on the front and rear axles draw 20 to 25 kWh per 100 km from the power reserve, with occasional ejection.

Now, Jaguar Mobil is firing 20 kilometers from the drivetrain. Software updates for battery and heat management improve efficiency, the manufacturer says. In the new models, the changed program is already on the control unit. Owners of used copies can organize updates for free in Jaguar seminars. This should be the last access to electronic updates. This is because the software for remote maintenance was installed in the contract workshop during the adaptation process. Further optimization to realize the basis of the "On Air" I-Pace.

Advantage 2: Movement

Let's be honest: In this performance category, you expect more from an electric car than from local emissions. That is, driving pleasure, ideally beyond the launch of active traffic lights. the I-Pace excels in longitudinal and lateral dynamics. It always has all-wheel drive, as two equally powerful electric motors each drive an axle via a compact single-speed gear. As with many electric vehicles, the battery pack is located in the base plate. This means that the center of gravity remains good and low despite the vehicle's height of 1.56 meters.

Advantage 3: Cheap

Jaguar will reduce the entry-level price of the I-Pace by around €2,500 in mid-2020 - the electric SUV will cost €77,300 including tax (€75,400 with a 16 percent tax rate). The net price tag falls below the ceiling of 65,000 euros - which means Elektro-Jag qualifies for an electricity subsidy, another 5,500 euros cheaper. the everyday price of the SUV is the base price for everyday equipment, but the cost of the configurator could soon add several thousand euros. This is because the adaptive chassis, glass panoramic roof and performance seats require an additional fee.

Younger used cars may be a worthwhile alternative. More than 80 driveable I-Pace with effective HU are available on mobile.de. Most copies feature low-speed driving and rugged equipment. Prices start at just under €60,000 - sometimes dealers on mobile.de offer daily registered new models at similar daily prices.

Disadvantages

Drain the battery in your daily work and then recharge it in the comfort of your home overnight? Until the model is updated in mid-2020, this method will not apply to people with normal working hours. Jaguar designates about 13 hours for a full charge with a maximum charge of 7 kW. (It takes 44 hours to go from 0 to 100% battery charge at the outlet.) The reason for the long duration: for AC power, the model allows only single-phase charging. With the biggest modification to date, the British brought a new on-board charger. From now on, the I-Pace can charge three phases with a maximum power of 11 KW. on the wall box, the time for a full charge drops to 8.6 hours, suitable for everyday use.

Updating on the fast charging station is irrelevant, because DC power flows here. In 15 minutes you can fully charge 100 km via the CCS plug. the I-Pace can reach 80% fill level in 40 minutes - the charging capacity is 100 kW, so no more processing is possible. Can competitors such as the Audi e-Tron or the Tesla Model 3 do more? For free, but only from a medium-term perspective. Because the most accessible current columns operate at 50 kW.

Disadvantage 2: High curb weight

Jaguar builds the body and platform of the I-Pace primarily in aluminum. This information can be found in almost all the communication materials of the model, most of which are similar to the term "lightweight construction". But: objectively speaking, the I-Pace is not that easy. The scale shows at least 2208 kg. Tesla's similarly sized Model 3 is still below the 2-ton mark. Audi's e-Tron is heavier, but already at 4.90m.

Disadvantage 3: Easily manageable space in the boot

One thing is clear: the Jaguar I-Pace offers occupants plenty of legroom to stretch out. Its electric drive takes up less space than an internal combustion engine, while the battery mainly takes up space in terms of height. The middle rear seat can also be assigned to an adult passenger since this all-wheel drive has no gimbal and associated access. Luggage space is likely to be cramped.