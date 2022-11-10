MAZDA CX-60 Wins 2022-2023 Japan Automotive Hall of Fame Automotive

Mazda Mobil Motor Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Mazda") recently won the "2022-2023 Japan Automobile Agency's Automotive Technology of the Year Award" for its cross-border SUV, the Mazda CX-60, for its Driving Posture Assist Technology and Driver Emergency Response Technology. ". This is the fourth time Mazda has won this award since the 2014-2015 MAZDA2 SKYACTIV-D 1.5.

As an all-new SUV, the MAZDA CX-60 offers not only stable and powerful driving control from its longitudinal platform and high-output powertrain, but also the latest in environmental performance and high-quality safety. The selected technologies include: "Driver Guard" technology, which detects whether the driver is sleepy or even drowsy when the driver's eyes are closed through an infrared camera, and detects sudden changes in the driver's physical condition with high precision based on changes in posture and head position; "Driver Emergency Response System (DEA) " technology that automatically slows down and stops and calls for help in emergency situations when the driver is unable to continue driving due to a sudden brain nerve attack or loss of consciousness caused by hypoglycemic diseases such as heart, cerebrovascular and epilepsy; automatic adjustment of the seat, steering wheel and exterior mirrors through the electric driving posture wizard, which allows anyone to easily match the best driving posture, and The "Driver Personalized Driving Posture System" technology can reduce injuries to passengers when driving safely or in a collision.

Driver Personalized Driving Position System

Commenting on the award, Mazda's Chief Inspector of Advanced Driver Assistance Technology, Gang Xie, said, "Mazda has always adhered to the "human-centered" philosophy of vehicle manufacturing and has developed technologies based on "Mazda Active Safety". "Technology. Mazda is committed to minimizing the risk of accidents and ensuring safe driving for drivers.

We are grateful that the next generation of advanced safety technology, which has been diligently developed over many years, has earned this honor. Driving is a fun thing to do. Because of this, Mazda wants to provide safe and reliable cars that can protect the driver's car, but can also become spi. a ritual partner with people."

In the future, Mazda will continue to be an irreplaceable car brand that has established a close emotional connection with its users through the unique charm of the car "fun to drive", the realization of a beautiful planet and popular social form, and a happy driving experience for users.