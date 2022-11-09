Ferrari released its first SUV official pictures out of the net

On September 14, Ferrari SUV released its first model with four doors and four seats and a naturally aspirated V12 engine - Ferrari Purosangue.

Purosangue is Ferrari's first SUV model. Ferrari has said that it will never build an SUV, and of course, it is not officially called an SUV but is defined as an "FUV" (Ferrari Utility Vehicle).

In terms of appearance, Purosangue adopts Ferrari's latest family design style, with the hook-shaped headlights on both sides blending with the single front grille in the middle, and the three-part front surround design below, with the large air intake opening in the center showing an inverted trapezoid shape, and the cooling openings on both sides forming a matrix shape with the surround.

Officially, the most sophisticated and complex front face shape is formed by the synergistic cooperation of the bumper and louver design, forming a powerful air curtain to ensure stable airflow around the front wheels with excellent aerodynamic characteristics, almost free from outside interference, thus effectively preventing the generation of lateral turbulence.

Some users said that the hood of the Ferrari Purosangue is very similar to the domestic car electric car Extreme Krypton 001.

Power, the new car is equipped with the code F140IA engine 6.5L V12 self-priming engine, the maximum power 715PS, equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and four-wheel drive system.

As for the interior, the new car adopts Ferrari's latest digital cockpit design, will be equipped with a full LCD instrument panel, the passenger front also joined a full LCD screen, the central part of the center is embedded with a touch-screen air conditioning control panel.