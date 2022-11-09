Lamborghini Huracan model production exceeds 20,000 units

20,000 units of production may not be much for a typical family car, but the Huracan, a high-performance supercar from Lamborghini Mobil, has high technical content and an expensive price tag. However, as it turns out, even that couldn't stop people from loving the car.

The 20,000th Lamborghini Huracan is a special gray Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) supercar with a performance very close to that of a racing car, with an exaggerated aerodynamic package and a powerful naturally aspirated V10 engine, the Huracan STO is a real eye-catcher, both on the street and on the track. The Huracan STO is a real eye-catcher. According to Lamborghini officials, the 20,000th Huracan belongs to an owner from Monaco, but they didn't give any more information than that.

While the previous generation of Lamborghini's V10 supercar Gallardo, the Huracan's predecessor, produced only 14,022 units during its 10-year product week, it took only five years for the Huracan to reach that number. For now, the Huracan remains Lamborghini's most popular product, but of course, it's only a matter of time before this record is soon caught and surpassed by the more practical URUS.

Lamborghini has just recently unveiled the latest version of the Huracan series, the Tecnica, a V10-engined supercar with a new and exciting design language. According to some sources, Lamborghini will also launch a Huracan Sterrato model with some off-road capabilities, but it will take time to see if this will be the last Huracan model.