Chery invests in Indonesia, domestic car companies "out roll" Southeast

After the European market, the Southeast Asian market is becoming a "new hot spot" for Chinese car companies to go abroad.

"In order to achieve the goal of 200,000 units of annual production capacity, Chery Indonesia plans to invest nearly $1 billion in Indonesia to produce and manufacture electric vehicles." On August 19, Chery International confirmed a previous news to the Caixin News Agency. It is reported that this plan will be completed in 2028, and starting from this year, Chery will invest USD 40 million to reach an annual production level of 20,000 vehicles. "In the future, Chery's products in the Indonesian market will be pure electric and plug-in hybrid models, with a total of nine models."

The domestic market for new energy electric vehicles is booming, and the Southeast Asian auto market has quietly started to change under the influence. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that by 2025, sales of new energy vehicles in Southeast Asia will increase to 10 million units.

More than 8 Chinese car companies "flying southeast"

The day before the confirmation of Chery's investment in Indonesia, Geely and Daimler joint venture smart and Proton officially signed a general agency agreement for Malaysia and Thailand. As a regional strategic partner of the smart brand, Proton Automotive will establish a comprehensive local multi-level sales and service network for the new generation of smart's pure electric vehicle family products.

"The first new smart Genie #1 to enter the Southeast Asian market is expected to be the first to be launched and delivered in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2023." Tong Xiangbei, global CEO of the smart brand, said that it is its forward-looking plan to go to Southeast Asia in conjunction with Proton Automotive, and this cooperation will help smart pre-deploy new energy fields in Thailand and Malaysia, "We are an asset-light model company, the main business chain is research and development and marketing services, the company will not build a factory in Malaysia, the new car will be in the Chinese production base mass production and sold to the global market."

For his part, Proton's CEO Li Chunrong believes that the cooperation with the smart brand marks a big step forward for Proton towards the new energy vehicle sector. "We will not only establish a complete retail network, but also accumulate valuable experience in sales and service of new energy vehicles." Li Chunrong said.

Under the trend of new energy, more Chinese brands began to accelerate the "south". In January, Malaysian palm oil and other commodities producer FieldmanGroup said it would establish a joint electric vehicle assembly plant with China's Changan Automobile; in March, new powerhouse Nezha Motors set a goal of "going south to Southeast Asia and then west to Europe. In August, BYD announced that it would join hands with RVERAutomotive to officially enter the Thai passenger car market. It is reported that Siam Auto Group will invest a total of 20 billion baht (about 3.8 billion yuan), of which 17.3 billion baht will be invested in a joint venture with BYD, and the new plant will be 85% owned by Siam Auto Group, while the rest will be used to establish BYD brand sales channels and after-sales network in Thailand.

In addition, SAIC-GM-Wuling plans to start rolling out its latest electric vehicle, the Wuling Air, at the Wuling Indonesia plant by the end of this year; Dongfeng Xiaokang also plans to produce miniature electric vehicles in Indonesia. Before that, Great Wall Motor entered Malaysia with its "Ola Good Cat" and opened its wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary, claiming to "help the development of new energy vehicles in Malaysia".

Tapping into new value "pits"

According to the statistics of Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the Federation, the total export of new energy passenger vehicles in the first half of the year was 362,200 units, an increase of 113%. Among them, Southeast Asia sales totaled 58,400 units, accounting for 16%, second only to Western Europe's 12.27 units.

"Southeast Asia is becoming one of the main export destinations for domestic new energy vehicles." In the industry's view, Japanese car companies have long dominated the Southeast Asian market, and in some countries the market share is even more than 80%; and in the new energy era, Japanese brands are still accustomed to developing hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, the pure tram market can be said to be a vacuum, which is exactly what Chinese car companies are good at. "The Southeast Asian market is the world's sixth largest car sales market, rich in population consumption potential and market prospects, so the market has become a value depression for international car companies to compete. As Southeast Asian countries have launched policies favorable to new energy vehicles, making new energy vehicles an important weight to pry open the Southeast Asian auto market, which is really more attractive for domestic car companies to invest in Southeast Asia."

McKinsey research shows that for Southeast Asian car consumers, total cost of ownership (TCO) remains the primary consideration for purchasing an electric vehicle, followed by brand, technology and environmental friendliness. Given that EVs in Europe, the US and Japan are beyond the budgets of most households in emerging markets, relatively low-priced Chinese EVs will play an important role in helping their governments achieve their goals for EV share growth.

"The development of the Southeast Asian auto market is very similar to the development of China's model back then, and the Southeast Asian market has started to realize localized production lines from the initial import of complete vehicles, which is a change in a different stage of market development and a reflection of the upgrade of Chinese auto exports." Dong Yang, vice chairman of the China Electric Vehicle Association, believes that Chinese car enterprises from the past export of complete vehicles, to now build factories in the local, and realize the localization of parts and services, this is China's automotive from the past simple product trade, to "products, technology, talent, management" of the whole industry chain output, to achieve China's automotive from the The "importing country" to "exporting country" step forward, is also the embodiment of Chinese car enterprises globalization strategy continues to improve, "new energy vehicles will become a new tool for Chinese car enterprises to pry open the Southeast Asian market. "