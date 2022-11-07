Japan's beautiful sedan will be gone!

Infiniti Q60 series is expected to stop production at the end of 2022。According to foreign media reports, as Infiniti will focus more on SUV, Crossover and electrification transformation development, its two-door coupe Q60 model series is expected to stop production at the end of 2022 by Infiniti Indonesia.

The current second-generation Infiniti Q60 is the successor to the G37 Coupe, which was first announced in 2016 and introduced to the domestic market in 2017, and features the best lines of the Infiniti family in its coupe form. According to data, only 2,792 Infiniti Q60 models were sold in 2020, a 44.6 percent decline compared to 2019, and overall sales for the first half of 2021 are down another 10.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020. While the coupe has always been a non-mainstream model in the market, even with the Q60's good looks and performance, it still won't be enough to attract consumers.

The Infiniti Q60 is expected to remain in production through the end of 2022 and will be available as a 2023 model in North America, leaving only the Q50 in Infiniti's product lineup as a non-SUV. The Q50 model line will be the only non-SUV and Crossover product in the Infiniti product line.

In the domestic market, Infinti Taiwan removed the Q60 model line from its official website in April of this year. Although officials said that the current specifications do not meet Taiwan's CAFE regulations, it is likely that this is due to the cancellation of the introduction of the Q60 model line in line with the original manufacturer's strategy. However, even if the Q60 model line is no longer imported, Infinti Taiwan said it will continue to launch new vehicles in Taiwan, including the new QX55 model, which was officially launched in March, and is expected to launch the revised QX60 in the second half of the year, so that Infinti lovers can experience the charm of the Infinti brand.

Infiniti's Q60 lineup has been discontinued, which means that Infiniti/Nissan's existing coupe lineup is no longer available in Taiwan, and consumers who want to experience a Japanese coupe can only shift to the Lexus LC or RC lineup.