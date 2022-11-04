Yamaha releases 2022 model R25 with new bright orange color

On April 22, Yamaha released the 2022 YZF-R25 ABS with minor changes to keep the engine output parameters the same after complying with the latest emission regulations, as well as a new color scheme.
Yamaha R25 was born in 2014 and is the 250cc version of the YZF-R series, with a little brother, R15, below. The 2022 R25 has been redesigned with three new colors: deep purple blue, black and vivid orange.
Limited to 240 units - Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS WGP 60th anniversary model
In addition to the three standard color schemes, Yamaha didn't forget to give the R25 a commemorative GP 60th anniversary skin with white base bodywork, red speed blocks, gold wheels and more, superb value and limited to 240 units.
[2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS main specifications
L x W x H: 2090 x 730 x 1140 mm
Wheelbase: 1380mm
Seat height: 780mm
Front camber: 25°
Towing distance: 95 mm
Overall weight: 169kg
Engine type: water-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder
Displacement: 249cc
Bore x stroke: 60 x 44.1 mm
Compression ratio: 11.6
Max. output: 35PS/12000rpm
Max. torque: 2.3kg ・ m/10,000rpm
Transmission type: 6-speed
Fuel tank capacity: 14L
Tire size: (front/rear) 110/70-17; 140/70-17
Brake type: (front/rear) Disc brake; Disc brake