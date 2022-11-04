Yamaha releases 2022 model R25 with new bright orange color

On April 22, Yamaha released the 2022 YZF-R25 ABS with minor changes to keep the engine output parameters the same after complying with the latest emission regulations, as well as a new color scheme.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS

Yamaha R25 was born in 2014 and is the 250cc version of the YZF-R series, with a little brother, R15, below. The 2022 R25 has been redesigned with three new colors: deep purple blue, black and vivid orange.

Limited to 240 units - Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS WGP 60th anniversary model

In addition to the three standard color schemes, Yamaha didn't forget to give the R25 a commemorative GP 60th anniversary skin with white base bodywork, red speed blocks, gold wheels and more, superb value and limited to 240 units.

[2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS main specifications

L x W x H: 2090 x 730 x 1140 mm

Wheelbase: 1380mm

Seat height: 780mm

Front camber: 25°

Towing distance: 95 mm

Overall weight: 169kg

Engine type: water-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 60 x 44.1 mm

Compression ratio: 11.6

Max. output: 35PS/12000rpm

Max. torque: 2.3kg ・ m/10,000rpm

Transmission type: 6-speed

Fuel tank capacity: 14L

Tire size: (front/rear) 110/70-17; 140/70-17

Brake type: (front/rear) Disc brake; Disc brake