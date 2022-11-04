User and editor blogs. Gamereactor is the largest gaming site in the Nordic region. We bring you the hottest gaming reviews and news including trailers. Join our forum today! Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Yamaha releases 2022 model R25 with new bright orange color

Written by Owenn0 on the 4th of November 2022 at 02:15

On April 22, Yamaha released the 2022 YZF-R25 ABS with minor changes to keep the engine output parameters the same after complying with the latest emission regulations, as well as a new color scheme.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS

Displacement: 249cc

Engine type: water-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder

Seat height: 780mm

Overall weight: 169kg

Yamaha R25 was born in 2014 and is the 250cc version of the YZF-R series, with a little brother, R15, below. The 2022 R25 has been redesigned with three new colors: deep purple blue, black and vivid orange.

Limited to 240 units - Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS WGP 60th anniversary model

In addition to the three standard color schemes, Yamaha didn't forget to give the R25 a commemorative GP 60th anniversary skin with white base bodywork, red speed blocks, gold wheels and more, superb value and limited to 240 units.

[2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 ABS main specifications

L x W x H: 2090 x 730 x 1140 mm

Wheelbase: 1380mm

Seat height: 780mm

Front camber: 25°

Towing distance: 95 mm

Overall weight: 169kg

Engine type: water-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 60 x 44.1 mm

Compression ratio: 11.6

Max. output: 35PS/12000rpm

Max. torque: 2.3kg ・ m/10,000rpm

Transmission type: 6-speed

Fuel tank capacity: 14L

Tire size: (front/rear) 110/70-17; 140/70-17

Brake type: (front/rear) Disc brake; Disc brake

