New Car Preview: SYM Jet X Thailand Edition Launched Starting at About RMB

AutoFun Thailand--The first model of the SYM-Thai GPX collaboration, the Drone, was officially launched in Thailand with a starting price of 65,900 baht (about 14,300 RM8), the GPX Drone Keyless Edition at 69,800 baht (about 15,140 RM8) and the GPX Drone Special Edition at 70,800 baht (about 15,360 RM8).

The same model of SYM, Jet X, will also be available soon. The GPX Drone is equipped with SYM's 150cc two-valve single-cylinder engine and highlights include a full LED lighting system, LCD electronic screen, CBS front, and rear disc brakes, Smartkey keyless start system, etc. The GPX Drone is manufactured in GPX's own Thailand factory.

The GPX Drone, a vehicle designed by GPX Thailand and engine developed by SYM Thailand, is a high-value sporty pedal created by two brands each offering its own strengths. Therefore, both SYM and GPX have the right to name their respective bikes, and SYM's upcoming Jet X in the Taiwan market is the GPX Drone.

The full LED lighting system has a good sense of technology. The unique daytime running lights show an inverted Y-letter shape, as well as separate high beam and low beam designs, consisting of 10 LEDs in total, and the tail light is also designed with a Y-letter shape to complement the headlight.

GPX DRONE is equipped with a 149cc displacement, four-stroke water-cooled single-cylinder 2-valve engine, with SYM's proven technology reliability, do not worry, because GPX has not yet announced the specific engine output parameters.

Other features, include a keyless start system, full digital LCD instrumentation, you can adjust the clock settings or set the trip, a sporty design with wide and comfortable cushions that feel soft, there is storage space under the seating capacity of 18L, you can put a full helmet.

Other parameters include front 260mm disc brakes, rear 220mm disc brakes, equipped with (CBS) linkage brake system; dual spring rear shock with 3 levels of preload adjustment, USB charging socket installed in the left glove box, seat height 780mm, weight only 150kg, fuel tank capacity 7.5L.

The GPX DRONE is available in 3 versions in a variety of colors: Black and Red for the standard version, Red, Silver Gray, and Gold for the GPX Drone Keyless version, and Gray Blue for the special edition.