The classic returns! 2022 Yamaha R6 Race and GYTR launched

A generation of god bike YZF-R6 how will fall. The race version of R6 RACE, R6 GYTR Europe is officially launched. Starting in 1955, the DNA of Yamaha's R series continues to this day. Among them, the 1999 four-cylinder monster YZF-R6 came out of nowhere, but at that time redefined the direction of the development of the sports car's large surroundings, no longer compromising comfort, but more purely to the track direction. However, after 2020 various reasons ushered in the discontinuation of production, replaced by the Yamaha YZF-R7.

But how can a generation of good cars fall? Recently, Yamaha officially announced two track versions, respectively RACE version and the GTR version, based on YZF-R6 re-upgraded tuning, officially launched. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The YAMAHA R6 is designed for Supersport class racing. Equipped with a 599cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 118.4PS at 14,500rpm and 61.6Nm of torque at 10,500rpm, lightweight forged pistons providing a 13.1:1 compression ratio with titanium valves, the engine components are combined with a gearbox equipped with a six-speed close-ratio quick-shifter, all bundled in an aluminum Deltabox frame and magnesium subframe.

Based on the track diagram, both the RACE version and the GYTR version omit everything not needed for track duty, including headlights, mirrors, signals, horns, and weight reduction throughout the car. Braking is done with 320mm discs with dual radial four-piston brake calipers, KYB fully adjustable front forks, and KYB adjustable single shock at the rear.

The 17L fuel is housed in a lightweight aluminum tank and the bike weighs 185kg. for the R6 GYTR version wrapped in white carbon-reinforced plastic, the system has been upgraded by installing abs simulators and other items. The racing chain wheels with special 520 and fully adjustable rear kit, as well as the full titanium Akrapovic racing exhaust, make the whole bike even more extreme.