Factory racing is crazy! Husqvarna's 2020 FE model series is officially ann

AutoFun--Husqvarna, a Swedish company nicknamed Hesqua, is a giant for two-wheeled off-road and slick tire players. The holy grail. Despite the special positioning of the main four-stroke off-road bike, the FE series, which can be legally licensed in overseas markets, is still a minority, but thanks to the efforts of Taiwan distributor Husqvarna, the new 2020 FE series has successfully obtained certification from the Bureau of Energy and the regulatory authority of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and was officially launched before the implementation of the new regulations, which is a great blessing for off-road players in Taiwan.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Husqvarna Thailand FE model is a road-ready factory race car. In its original orientation, whether it is a Four-Stroke FE model or a Two-Stroke TE model, its use is still for racing purposes, so it includes a rather simple headlight and taillight design, an exposed plastic fuel tank, or a rather "rugged" rear end. The car is a very simple and simple design, with an exposed plastic fuel tank or rather "bold" rearview mirrors, basically, the car that has been qualified for licensing has been a great effort by the Taiwan General Agent to make these initial designs only to ride in the mountains, forests, and wilderness to be able to run on ordinary roads.

The FE250, FE350, FE450 and FE501 are the four models provided by the original manufacturer, although they use different engine types, but they are all upgraded to the same extent, the four models use single-cylinder water-cooled DOHC (FE250 and FE350), SOHC (FE450 and FE501). The four models with single-cylinder water-cooled DOHC (FE250 and FE350) and SOHC (FE450 and FE501) have been redesigned to reduce the size of the cylinder head, and the internal mechanisms including camshaft structure, valve rocker arm and valve have been optimized to not only reduce the weight of the cylinder head itself, but also to achieve lower resistance and smoother running wear through the application of DLC diamond coating. In addition, the use of lightweight and high-stiffness pistons, lightweight crankshaft and counterbalance shaft installation has improved the engine output and created a better handling performance.

In terms of power tuning, in addition to the refined output based on the Keihin EMS fuel injection system, the new engine has not only improved the cooling system to increase the effective engine running hours compared to the old setup (yes, the FE series is a formal factory racing setup based on "running hours"), but also improved the overall output due to the optimization of the cylinder head combustion chamber and exhaust system. The FE series is equipped with a Traction Control system and two power modes to allow the rider to make different output settings for general road and off-road conditions. The clutch body is also equipped with Dampened Diaphragm Steel, a DDS diaphragm spring wet clutch structure, to create better power transmission and improved durability.

On the other hand, the 2020 Husqvarna FE not only makes adjustments to the powertrain, but also to the bike itself through various component changes to achieve a comprehensive upgrade: a lightweight, high-strength chromium-molybdenum steel frame, a two-piece Carbon Fibre Composite (CFC) die-cast subframe and an internal damping reset by WP. The XPLOR inverted fork not only provides excellent stiffness, but the 20mm lower seat height also allows the rider to control the bike more easily. In general, the 2020 FE model has been upgraded to achieve the highest level of performance by not only making the entire bike significantly lighter from the inside out, but also by optimizing the handling components.

In all fairness, what did you want from a Husqvarna FE bike? Although off-road is an unimaginable and unreachable door for most two-wheelers, the unique thrill and the very different handling experience from On-Road racing are almost a life-long pit of Enduro, and Husqvarna's FE bikes are made with the concept of factory racing in mind. In other words, consumers will not have different equipment (including suspension, electronic assistance system, etc.) just because they choose an FE250 or FE501, mainly because Husqvarna's original factory hopes that owners will choose their vehicles according to their own power needs and give them a fair deal. Although the special positioning of the FE series and the Taiwan distributor, Husqvarna, can only provide a 30-day after-sales warranty, it is quite sincere compared to Husqvarna's original specification of 136 hours of engine hours, and to be able to ride on the road with a vehicle of competitive specifications, is this not the highest level of romance for off-road enthusiasts? Isn't that the highest level of romance for off-road enthusiasts?