Transformers are real! Honda Honda "VARIO 125" Bumblebee Modified

Based on the Honda Vario 125, this modified car, designed with the character "Bumblebee" from the movie "Transformers" in mind, is sure to overturn the imagination of the general public about the Sprint car.

What kind of car is this one? If I hadn't told you that this modified car is based on HONDA's VARIO 125, you wouldn't be able to figure it out, would you? This car is owned by Charles Wawolangi, the owner of R1 Motorsport, an Indonesian tuning workshop. According to tuning technician Haryanto, it took a month to modify the Hornet, which is based on the VARIO 125, but in fact, only the water-cooled single-cylinder engine is left from the VARIO 125.

Except for the fuel tank, which is taken from the CBR150R, all other parts, including the steel tube frame and front suspension system, are custom-made and designed by hand. In order to increase the highlight, the whole bike is painted in gold color according to the role of the Hornet. The most striking part of the body structure is definitely the front suspension system because instead of using periscope forks, it uses the hub-centric steering system commonly found on BIMOTA models.

The structure of the hub-center steering system is quite complicated, requiring mutual traction between the connecting rods to achieve the purpose of turning, and the shock absorber mounted in the center of the body is actually for the front suspension, while the rear shock absorber is mounted on the CVT transmission, and it is also a multi-link structure.

Because the concept and idea of this modified model are so avant-garde and special, it also won the championship of the King of Mantos Auto Tuning Competition, and Charles Wawolangi was awarded 10 million rupiahs in prize money and trophy.