Benelli TRK502X new model launched in Thailand

Benelli Thailand has been preparing for the launch of the new TRK502 and TRK502X through an upgrade program since April, and after the launch of the 2020 TNT600, it was basically possible to anticipate what upgrades would be made to the TRK502. A series of new configurations were indeed put on the new TRK502, such as a 5-inch TFT color screen, sliding clutch, etc.

The main new 2020 upgrades are.

Added a new blue color scheme, TRK family-oriented key handle new design; adjustable clutch handle, left and right handgrip TRK family-oriented style new design; handlebar windshield aluminum bracket, improved strength, new steering handle pressure block, TRK family series pattern design; rear shelf from iron to aluminum shelf, single brace forged aluminum structure; left and right combination switch to increase the backlight function to enhance the texture, new design button color The newly developed rearview mirror with TRK family pattern design and carbon fiber leather pattern enhances the texture, and the "benelli" aluminum plate is added on the right side of the engine to show the vehicle attributes. The high end models are equipped with KYB damping, Westward braking system, and sliding clutch for smoother shifting and cornering.

The new TRK502X is still powered by a 500cc water-cooled twin-cylinder engine, optimized with electronic fuel injection and ECU-TLI ignition system. It is able to burn fuel and run steadily and consistently. It produces a maximum of 48hp at 8500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6000rpm. In addition, the exhaust system of the new TRK502X model has added catalytic converters and oxygen sensors that can only meet Euro4 emission standards instead of the previously predicted Euro5.

The domestic 2020 TRK502 series comes with TFT color gauges as standard, but new monochrome LCD gauges appear in the Thai model, so perhaps the Thai version of the full-color gauges will be exclusive to the higher trims.

In Thailand, the 2020 TRK502X will be available in three color options, including white, gray and blue, with a list price of 254,500 baht (about VND187 million). A 3-year engine warranty is also available, regardless of driving distance.