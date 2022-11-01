Test drive the new generation Honda PCX160

PCX just entered the domestic market, indeed, many consumers first contact with the charm of this global model, and 26,990 yuan price（Harga Honda PCX）, but also barely in the range that most people can accept, but need to remember a premise, at this time Yamaha NMAX has not yet come forward to kill. More than six months later, the arrival of the NMAX, completely exposed the shortcomings of the old PCX, expensive in one aspect, with drum brakes, a 2V engine, and front-wheel ABS, these factors are enough to press the PCX on the ground can not lift the head, it can be said that the arrival of the NMAX prompted Honda quickly introduced the PCX160, and the price was significantly lowered, the price increase in the row did not affect it, it seems that the PCX160 is going to die against the NMAX.

PCX160 upgrade is not only the power part of the innovation, the appearance of the style is also quietly transformed. Its body rounded lines gradually disappear, the designers use a lot of angular transition to enhance its sporty attributes, it is this adjustment also makes it closer to the aesthetics of young people. The rear changes are more obvious, with a sharper and simpler finish adding a sense of combat to it, and the tail lights fit the body more perfectly, without the heavy and abrupt feeling of the old model. Compared with the old model, the new PCX160 has a small increase in body size, reaching 1943*745*1099mm, and the wheelbase has been extended to 1315mm, but such a subtle change will not let your body notice, and there is little obvious difference compared to the arch rival NMAX.

The iconic wing headlights of the old model have been adjusted to increase the area of the light body, but the lighting area is still the same as the old model with three far and near light divisions, and the interior is embellished by two winged daytime running lights, which still look stunning when lit. The windscreen size is indeed reduced, but this will hardly have any impact on its functionality, after all, the windscreen height is limited, to ride in the cold north at ease, or later modified to raise the windscreen. The taillight part retains the family X-shaped design, but the whole is integrated with the car seat, which fits better and has a stronger sense of movement. At the same time, the full LED light cluster also makes it more recognizable at night.

The PCX160 has a high rise in the center of the pedals, so it still loses a lot of practicality compared to the flat pedals, but this trade-off is also rewarded with a large 8.2L fuel tank and a large rear seat bucket space. The smooth transition of the segmented footrest provides more comfort and convenience for the driver. The changes in the seat cushion section are not obvious, but the area of this one-piece seat cushion is very substantial, making it easier to ride for two. And the 745mm affordable seat height also allows girls to easily manage it.

Another big change is the front and rear wheel sets, from the previous 100/80 R14 front and 120/70 R14 rear to 110/70 R14 front and 130/70 R13 rear, the tires are also changed from the previous Michelin City Grip tires to the new tires. In addition, the tail of the exhaust pipe also adopts a similar hexagonal structure, making the visual effect more sporty.