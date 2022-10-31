Triumph Motorcycles announces investment in production line in Thailand

British Triumph Thailand Motorcycles has announced that it will build a production line in Thailand, where some of its main models will be assembled, including the Street Triple and Tiger 1200 models. This move may affect the price of models in Asia, especially in ASEAN member countries.

This is not the end of British manufacturing for Triumph, which will continue to produce some 4,500 motorcycles a year at its Hinckley plant. Although the main focus of production has shifted abroad, namely to Thailand. But Triumph expects to produce more than 65,000 units this year, of which about 7,000 will be made in Hinckley, while Thailand will make about 53,000, (with another 5,500 coming from Brazil), Triumph's Asian business is booming and Triumph hopes to double its sales in Asia over the next three years.

The information was announced to all Triumph employees on February 20, indicating that the remaining final production models in the UK, the Speed Triple and Tiger 1200, will continue to be produced, with their main productivity moving to the manufacturing plant in Chonas, Thailand. As a result, the Hinckley plant in the UK will be reduced by 2,000 units per year, with Triumph producing only the premium Triumph Factory Custom model and other special versions in the UK.

It is also very useful to know that Triumph's production facility in Thailand is currently in operation and that the Street Triple and Tiger 1200 will be assembled and sold there in the near future. For Triumph fans in South East Asia, both models will be significantly less expensive than previous British imports, and Triumph's new models will be more affordable.

"We are preparing for the next round of strategic growth for Triumph. We want to provide the greatest growth opportunities for the brand globally, especially in the Asian markets. That's why we are increasing our design resources in the UK and focusing our volume production capabilities in Thailand." CEO Bloor said in a statement. "The UK will still have manufacturing capacity, but the role of our factory in Hinckley will be reconfigured to enable us to create more flexible and high-value capabilities."

Triumph's Hinckley facility will be called a "research and development center" and will recruit more than 20 new design engineer positions, thus calling its Thailand factory campus a "manufacturing hub. This is another dilemma regarding Triumph's expansion strategy throughout Asia. Let's not forget that the small displacement motorcycles made by the Triumph-Bajaj partnership should start rolling out globally around 2022. While Triumph has maintained a successful British manufacturing tradition over the past few decades, its burgeoning global presence has meant that for the past two decades Triumph has been shifting much of its production to Thailand, where more models can be built.

In fact, the opening of Triumph's production line in Thailand is a boon to domestic car enthusiasts. If Triumph wants to further open up the domestic market, there is no doubt that lowering the selling price is a very effective means, and it is well known that our import market has preferential tax rates for ASEAN countries, so the ability to buy a cheaper Triumph will have a lot to do with this Thailand build production line.